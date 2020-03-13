fbpx
APolitical Headlines

The road to the Masters leads nowhere as golf shuts down

Airbnb expands refunds policy in coronavirus crisis

NCAA tried to save March Madness with 16 teams

Coronavirus cabin fever? Don't worry, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits says you can still get booze

Nikki Fried celebrates 30 years of Fresh From Florida campaign

Universal Orlando, Walt Disney World theme parks to close through March

The road to the Masters leads nowhere as golf shuts down

A major detour, but not a dead end.

For the last 75 years, the golf landscape never changed. March brought anticipation of azaleas and Amen Corner, of the drive down Magnolia Lane and the chase for a green jacket.

The annual road to the Masters took a major detour Friday — but not a dead end, like other tournaments — when Augusta National said the Masters would be postponed because of increasing risks with the new coronavirus.

It was expected, but no less jarring, even as the Masters joined other big sporting events that were suspended (NBA), delayed (Major League Baseball) or canceled (NCAA basketball tournament).

