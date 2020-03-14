State raising response level, hiring more epidemiologists in coronavirus response

The state state is elevating its emergency operation response level Saturday and hiring additional epidemiologists to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement alongside leaders in the state’s response to the disease.

Overnight, the state announced 25 new coronavirus cases, mostly in South Florida, and reported the state’s third death.

Speaking from the Division of Emergency Management‘s (DEM) State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Tallahassee, DeSantis told reporters there is now evidence of community spread with three cases not linked to foreign or domestic travel. Several of the state’s cases are people who visited Egypt, Ireland and New York.

Surgeon General Scott Rivkees would not say how many epidemiologists the state plans to hire. But he noted the Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday morning reached out to public schools of health to create a plan to make health experts available to the state.

DeSantis said the additional assistance is needed because DOH officials are not just conducting their investigations from local departments of health but private services that return positive test results.

“These folks at the Department of Health have been working around the clock,” he said. “This is very labor-intensive when you’re talking about these types of investigations.”

DeSantis lauded President Donald Trump for adding the United Kingdom and Ireland to the international travel ban list Saturday, noting the returning cases from Ireland.

The Governor ordered DEM Director Jared Moskowitz to raise the EOC’s activation level to Level 1. At that level, DEM personnel will fully staff the center and emergency support functions.

On Monday, DeSantis declared a state of emergency to create a unified command structure and to direct funds to respond to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, he ordered visitation restrictions on nursing homes and other elder facilities to help protect older residents who are most at-risk from the disease. Later that day, he suspended visitations at prisons.

The next day, the Governor suspended travel for state employees and and recommended large events be canceled. However, he said Saturday that he does not foresee directing any public functions to close, rather events and the state will continue to work collaboratively.

And on Friday, DeSantis barred all visitors to nursing homes, assisted living facilities, group homes and long-term care homes in Broward County for 30 days after several more people tested positive for the coronavirus.