fbpx
Connect with us

Federal Headlines

Donald Trump will not be tested for COVID-19

Federal Headlines

House passes aid bill after Donald Trump declares virus emergency

Federal Headlines

Donald Trump says top cruise ship companies stopping trips from US

Federal Headlines

2nd person with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago tests positive for virus

Federal Headlines

Rick Scott self-quarantines after meeting with Brazilian delegation

Federal Headlines

Brazilian official who met Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus
Second exposure to COVID-19 infected individual confirmed for President Donald Trump, but he will not be tested for now.

Federal

Donald Trump will not be tested for COVID-19

Trump’s doctor confirms exposure to second infected individual at Mar-a-Lago.

on

Contradicting President Donald Trump‘s earlier statement in the Rose Garden, his personal physician announced late Friday night that the president will not be tested for the new coronavirus at the present time.

Dr. Sean Conley, a U.S. Navy commander and physician to the president, put out a statement around midnight confirming that Trump had contact with two individuals at Mar-A-Lago last week who later tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

However, Conley state that Trump’s exposure was limited and he shows no symptoms.

Conley’s statement:

“Last weekend, while hosting the Brazilian delegation at Mar-a-Lago, the President briefly came in contact with an individual who 3 days later began showing symptoms and was subsequently confirmed to have COVID-19. This evening we learned of another dinner guest, this one sharing the table with the President and White House delegation, who was symptom free until this morning and has since tested positive for COVID-19.

“The President’s exposure to the first individual was extremely limited (photograph, handshake), and though he spent more time in closer proximity to the second case, all interactions occurred before any symptom onset. These interaction would be categorized as LOW risk for transmission per CDC guidelines, and as such, there is no indication for home quarantine at this time.

“Additionally, given the President himself remains without symptoms, testing for COVID-19 is not currently indicated. I will continue to closely monitor and care for the President, and will update yo as more information becomes available.”

Speaking to reporters Friday in the White House Rose Garden, Trump said he will likely be tested for the coronavirus “fairly soon,” as questions swirled about why the president, his top aides and his family weren’t doing more to protect themselves and others against COVID-19.

In the face of repeat direct and indirect exposures, Trump was defensive, insisting he didn’t need to isolate himself because he wasn’t exhibiting symptoms. But he conceded he would “most likely” submit to testing after a top Brazilian official who spent time with him last weekend in Florida tested positive for the virus.

FMA_stpeter_blog_305ad728x90
In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

3 Comments

3 Comments

  1. Johnny

    March 14, 2020 at 7:33 am

    Mmmm, okay. Does anyone actually believe the leader of the free world (who is shaking hands with people like crazy), been in contact with confirmed covid-19 patients and is a self-professed germaphobe, hasn’t been tested? Multiple times? Must mean it’s negative.

    Reply

  2. AJ

    March 14, 2020 at 7:49 am

    I’m sure he was tested. Either it was negative, or it was positive and he isn’t showing symptoms so its not a big deal. If they announced it was positive, the democrats would pounce on it and try to remove both Trump and Pense from power. That wouldn’t be needed unless he was totally incapacitated. I don’t think he’s the best we’ve had, but he was elected. Period.

    Reply

  3. Sean

    March 14, 2020 at 8:14 am

    Who knows what’s the truth, can’t wait ’till January when Trump is booted from the White House.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.