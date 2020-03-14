Donald Trump will not be tested for COVID-19

Contradicting President Donald Trump‘s earlier statement in the Rose Garden, his personal physician announced late Friday night that the president will not be tested for the new coronavirus at the present time.

Dr. Sean Conley, a U.S. Navy commander and physician to the president, put out a statement around midnight confirming that Trump had contact with two individuals at Mar-A-Lago last week who later tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

However, Conley state that Trump’s exposure was limited and he shows no symptoms.

Conley’s statement:

“Last weekend, while hosting the Brazilian delegation at Mar-a-Lago, the President briefly came in contact with an individual who 3 days later began showing symptoms and was subsequently confirmed to have COVID-19. This evening we learned of another dinner guest, this one sharing the table with the President and White House delegation, who was symptom free until this morning and has since tested positive for COVID-19.

“The President’s exposure to the first individual was extremely limited (photograph, handshake), and though he spent more time in closer proximity to the second case, all interactions occurred before any symptom onset. These interaction would be categorized as LOW risk for transmission per CDC guidelines, and as such, there is no indication for home quarantine at this time.

“Additionally, given the President himself remains without symptoms, testing for COVID-19 is not currently indicated. I will continue to closely monitor and care for the President, and will update yo as more information becomes available.”

Speaking to reporters Friday in the White House Rose Garden, Trump said he will likely be tested for the coronavirus “fairly soon,” as questions swirled about why the president, his top aides and his family weren’t doing more to protect themselves and others against COVID-19.

In the face of repeat direct and indirect exposures, Trump was defensive, insisting he didn’t need to isolate himself because he wasn’t exhibiting symptoms. But he conceded he would “most likely” submit to testing after a top Brazilian official who spent time with him last weekend in Florida tested positive for the virus.