Florida Aquarium, MOSI among those closing along with local schools due to coronavirus

Several Tampa museums and places families might be hoping to attend as kids are out of school due to coronavirus will be closed beginning Monday.

Families might be disappointed now that the few remaining family-friendly activities available in the region are now cancelled as students enter the first days of an extended spring break.

The Glazer Children’s Museum, Tampa Museum of Art, Museum of Science and Industry, Henry B. Plant Musee and the Florida Aquarium will all close Monday and won’t re-open again until Monday, March 30.

The facilities are all voluntarily closing to help minimize the spread of coronavirus and make the decision despite no known incidents of the virus at any of the locations.

“We recognize the importance of working together to ensure the well-being of our community remains a priority,” said Michael Tomor, executive director of the Tampa Museum of Art.

Sarah Cole, president and CEO of the Glazer Children’s Museum, added: “Our organizations are still a resource to you even while our buildings are closed. Many of us have online materials, activities, and more to keep you connected during these two weeks.”

The closures come after the Florida Board of Education ordered all K-12 schools in the state closed until March 27. In the Tampa Bay area that expands spring break by one week. It might sound like a win for kids eager to miss extra school, but it leaves families scrambling to find activities to keep them occupied as more and more individuals are choosing to practice social distancing.

Other possible entertainment venues have also closed including Busch Gardens and Adventure Island in Tampa and Walt Disney World and SeaWorld in Orlando.

Other large scale events have also been canceled including the St. Patricks Day Parade and River O’ Green festival in Tampa and the St. Petersburg Grand Prix.

“The ability to support one’s community extends well beyond the exhibit path, classrooms and outreach programs,” said Julian Mackenzie, President and CEO of MOSI. “Being able to work together with other venues shows us what a great community of cultural attractions we have here in Tampa.”

The Straz Center for the Performing Arts has also canceled all of its performances, classes and events indefinitely and the city of Tampa Parks and Recreation department has shut down all rec centers, pools and programs until further notice.

“We recognize that our world-class organizations serve an important role by providing inspiration and inquiry, as well as providing an escape from daily challenges, however, this is an unprecedented event and the temporary closures place the health and well-being of our greater community first,” said Roger Germann, President and CEO of The Florida Aquarium.

Staff at all five of the cultural attractions will be paid their full wages for their regular schedule despite the closures, according to the announcement.

“Prior to the coronavirus, the most serious pandemic in the US took place in the late Victorian era. Given our historical focus, we believe we need to be especially sensitive to the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic can have on our community,” said Cynthia Gandee Zinober, Executive Director of the Henry B. Plant Museum.

City and county officials do not make closure recommendations easily. The region, and the state in general, relies heavily on tourist revenue and fears that the economy will suffer so much shut down are mounting. But officials see the closures as necessary to mitigate the potential spread and worsening of the outbreak, which the World Health Organization now considers a pandemic.

“We as museum boards are taking the necessary precautions we need to keep our community safe and keep our citizens healthy. We deeply care for the families we serve, who remain our top priority as a member of the arts community,” said Hillsborough County Commissioner Sandy Murman.

Murman is the current chair of the board at The Glazer Children’s Museum and serves as a trustee for The Florida Aquarium and The Tampa Museum of Art.