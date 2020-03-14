fbpx
Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

USDA grant waivers for schools to provide meals to students while schools are closed for coronavirus

APolitical Headlines

Publix reduces hours amid coronavirus scare and barren shelves

APolitical

Disneyland visitors savor final day before closure for coronavirus

APolitical

RSVP ‘maybe’? Coronavirus puts wedding industry on edge

APolitical Headlines

Nikki Fried opens school lunch program for students out of school

APolitical Headlines

MLB allows players to leave after canceling spring training

APolitical

USDA grant waivers for schools to provide meals to students while schools are closed for coronavirus

The waivers are needed to allow schools to distribute meals.

on

The U.S. Department of Agriculture granted waivers to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Saturday to allow schools, child care institutions and community organizations to provide meals during school closures related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The waivers allow the FDACS to provide school districts authority to open programs typically reserved for delivering meals to students during summer vacation.

The meals can be hot or grab-and-go style meals.

The waivers allow school districts, which usually utilize summer meal services and singular sites where they serve multiple children all at once, to use flexibility in their delivery methods.

Because the purpose of school closures is to reduce human contact between individuals as much as possible, the waivers allow districts to develop innovative solutions that don’t include mass congregations of dining children.

Some of those methods include drive-thru meal pick-up, deliveries along school bus routes or single drop meal days where children can receive multiple days worth of meals all at once to limit exposure.

The program is important because for some low-income students, school meals are often the only way the eat nutritional meals throughout the day.

“For millions of Florida’s children, school meals are the only meals they can count on. We’re working closely with school districts to ensure that students have access to healthy, nutritious meals while schools are closed due to COVID-19,” said Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. “We thank the USDA for helping us provide schools with flexible options to make school meals available. We will leverage innovative solutions, relationships, and the dedication of Florida’s schools and non-profits to ensure no child goes hungry during this pandemic.”

In the 2018-19 school year, Florida’s schools served 286,734,316 school lunches, of which 245,782,422 were free or reduced lunches. Participating schools served 2,908,335 Florida students, of which 2,089,852 were students receiving free or reduced lunches. FDACS is the state agency that funds Florida’s school lunch program, through $1.3 billion in federal funding.

Individual school districts are tasked with developing and applying for programs in their district. Families should check with their local district to find out if a program is available and how they can receive food if it’s needed.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.