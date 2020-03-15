fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Coronavirus siphons money from Florida teachers, tax breaks

Coronavirus Headlines

39 new Florida coronavirus cases revealed overnight; total climbs over 100

Federal Headlines

Charlie Crist urges NCAA to give Florida State a chance at championship

Federal Headlines

Donald Trump tests negative for virus; White House begins screening

Coronavirus Headlines

Americans return to long waits for screenings at US airports

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics - Week of March 9

Headlines

Coronavirus siphons money from Florida teachers, tax breaks

Lawmakers fatten the state’s emergency reserves by $300 million.

on

With uncertainty over how the outbreak of COVID-19 could affect the state’s economy, Florida lawmakers scaled back tax breaks and reduced spending on teacher raises to help fatten the state’s emergency reserves by $300 million as the virus continued to threaten public health and key industries.

Legislative negotiators announced Saturday a budget deal that would fund 3% across-the-board raises for state employees, send $100 million to the state’s land conservation program and give the state’s lowest-paid teachers a significant pay boost.

With budget negotiations over, a finally tally of the Legislature’s spending priorities still needs to be finalized into a final document that will be delivered to both chambers for approval in the coming days.

When the number crunching is over, lawmakers are expected to send Gov. Ron DeSantis a spending plan of roughly $92 billion.

“I wanted to thank the Legislature for powering through,” DeSantis said Saturday at a news conference focused on the state’s response to the virus outbreak.

While lawmakers agreed to $500 million toward teacher pay raises — $400 million to boost the minimum teacher salary to $47,500 and $100 million for other pay raises — the money was much less than the $900 million that DeSantis had requested when he proclaimed last fall that it would be the “Year of the Teacher.”

But as the session neared its end, the conservation was more about the coronavirus, as Florida lawmakers joined their fellow Floridians and other Americans in worrying about the viral outbreak.

As tourism and other economic sectors become harder hit by travel restrictions and as people retrench from everyday activities, concern is growing that a downturn in the state’s economy could cause government revenues to fall dramatically.

“We are prepared when it comes to dealing with any potential revenue downturns because of what’s happening with the coronavirus,” said Sen. Rob Bradley, his chamber’s lead budget negotiator.

As a result, lawmakers moved to create a $300 million financial buffer. To free up the money, lawmakers siphoned money from key proposals.

“We tried to find opportunities throughout our state budget,” said Rep. Travis Cummings, who led the state House in budget conferences.

Both sides had seemed willing to allocate $600 million toward teacher raises. But worry over the spreading coronavirus prompted lawmakers to rethink the amount, as well as earlier sums for a tax break package that was initially many times more than the $47.7 million eventually agreed upon.

The slimmed-down tax package provides tax “holidays” for a variety of consumer spending, including for school supplies and hurricane preparedness.

The Florida Education Association, the union that represents the state’s teachers, said the additional money for teacher pay was a good start but called for further funding.

“The allocation of $500 million for teacher salary increases is welcomed and appreciated,” said Fedrick Ingram, the association’s president. “We recognize this is an important down payment in what must be a multi-year investment, and it was accomplished while facing significant challenges.”

Lawmakers probably wouldn’t dispute they faced last-minute challenges while delivering on key promises.

“We’ve talked about this being the ‘Year of the Teacher,’ and it is the ‘Year of the Teacher,’” Bradley said. “Promise made, promise kept,”

___

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.