Jeff Kottkamp upset after ski vacation totally ruined by coronavirus

Colorado Governor seemingly unimpressed over former LG’s woes.

The coronavirus scare has closed down Walt Disney World and Universal Studios and prompted a travel advisory on Port Everglades. It’s killed more than 5,000 people, including more than 60 Americans and four Florida residents.

And now, it’s ruined former Lt. Gov. Jeff Kottkamp’s vacation.

The Cape Coral Republican expressed outward anger as he drove into Vail, Colorado for a family vacation, only to learn there would be no skiing.

He arrived the same day the town declared a state of emergency over COVID-19. That prompted Vail Resorts to shut down all its North American properties.

Thank you for making this announcement as we are driving in to Vail,” Kottkamp tweeted upon the news. “Came all the way from Florida only to have our family’s vacation destroyed.”

The politician-turned-lobbyist’s message reached not only his 3,700 Twitter followers, but was the top comment visible under the Vail Resorts tweet announcing news to its 33,000 followers.

Vail Resorts owns 15 North American resorts. It made the decision to close down its destinations amid news Colorado Gov. Jared Polis was pondering an executive order forcing all ski resorts in the state to close.

The drastic measure for the Democratic Governor would be similar to urging by Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for any events in Florida with more than 250 people to be canceled.

Polis took a veiled swipe at Kottkamp online, tweeting his response to the tweet, “Thank you for your deep concerns regarding the health of our residents in the face of a global pandemic, as well as your heartfelt sympathy for the difficulties faced by those who work in the ski industry and hospitality.”

It’s not the first time Kottkamp has missed the scope of nationally watched story generating devastating consequences both for public health and the hospitality industry.

Kottkamp last year testified to the Florida Legislature, while lobbying for the oil industry, that the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010 didn’t even reach the shores of Florida and that tar balls are naturally occurring. But it did and they aren’t.

Instead of skiing, Kottkamp spent Sunday re-tweeting articles about the coronavirus.

Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

