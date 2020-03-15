Starbucks shifts toward to-go model amid coronavirus pandemic

Starbucks will shift to a to-go model in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The coffee company announced on Sunday that in the interest of public health, they would discourage hangouts in coffee shops.

“Starbucks is committed to caring for the health and well-being of our partners and customers and playing a constructive role in supporting local health officials and government leaders,” a statement from Starbucks reads.

It’s the latest major corporate decision involving breaking up crowds and gatherings.

The uncertainty around the spread of the illness, which has killed more than 60 people nationwide and four in Florida, drove the decision.

“As we all know, the situation with COVID-19 is extremely dynamic and we will continue to review the facts and science and make the proactive decisions necessary to protect our partners, customers and communities,” wrote Rossann Williams, Starbucks executive vice president and president of U.S. and Canada operaions.

The change won’t mean Starbucks closures. But business will not run as usual. Changes include pausing the use of seating, including café and patio areas.

Customers can still order at the counter, through the “order ahead” feature in the Starbucks app, via the drive thru and use delivery. But drinks should be consumed elsewhere.

A condiment will be modified in all stores, and many locations will modify “Order Ahead” spaces to accommodate the change.

While locations haven’t been announced, there may be temporary store closures in communities with high clusters of coronavirus.

“Every community’s needs are incredibly different. We want to make sure we play a constructive role by taking responsible actions, in partnership with the CDC and local public health authorities, so we can continue to do what’s right for our partners and customers,” Williams said.

Many governors across the country, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have urged mass gatherings with 250 or more people be canceled.