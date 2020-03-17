fbpx
Last Call for 3.17.20 — A prime-time read of what's going down in Florida politics

Joe Henderson: Ron DeSantis made a correct but tough call on closing bars

Delegation 3.17.20: Virus crisis — infrastructure — quarantines — kindness — soccer pay

Joe Gruters: Florida’s primary — more than Party, it’s choosing an American identity

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.17.20

Last Call for 3.16.20 — A prime-time read of what's going down in Florida politics

Last Call for 3.17.20 — A prime-time read of what's going down in Florida politics

A digest of the day’s politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink.

on

Last Call — A prime-time read of what's going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Bars and restaurants will start feeling the effects of COVID-19 shortly if they aren’t already.

Today, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that restaurants in Florida can stay open, but they can’t go past half capacity in their seating areas. Bars and nightclubs must shut down for the next month. The Guv also directed eateries to start screening employees and send home any staff showing symptoms of the new coronavirus.

That’s the bare minimum — local governments will be allowed to set stricter requirements. The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association acknowledged it was a necessary step and praised DeSantis for allowing establishments to remain open, even if only in a limited capacity.

“I want to commend Gov. DeSantis for his extraordinary leadership in keeping Floridians safe during this unprecedented time,” FRLA President Carol Dover said. “We appreciate his thoughtful and measured approach to this historic emergency event.”

Quote of the Day

“This is the floor for Florida for the foreseeable future.” — Ron DeSantis, on his order to shut down bars and limit restaurants to half capacity.

