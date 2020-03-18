Last Call for 3.18.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that access to collection swabs is limiting the state’s ability to start broader coronavirus testing within the state.

A swab order from a week and a half ago has yet been fulfilled, meaning the ability to collect samples is less than the ability to test results. The Governor has asked Division of Emergency Management (DEM) Director Jared Moskowitz to gather the supplies needed to explode testing capabilities.

Moskowitz said the competition to gather supplies is every state and continent except Antarctica. About 2,500 test kits have been distributed across the state, allowing for more than 600,000 individual tests, assuming testing sites have samples.

“If you look at the last two, three weeks, this is probably the biggest rush to get medical supplies in the history of the United States,” DeSantis said.

But DeSantis says he is not the only governor pressing for more supplies. In a call with U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, the Governor, as has his counterparts across the county, asked the Defense Department to draw down additional supplies it has access to.

“If they don’t trust the states with it, we’ll give you a couple of the big hospital systems. Send it to them and let them do more of the testing,” he said.

Additional swabs, personal protective equipment and other medical supplies would allow medical professionals and the National Guard to expand drive-thru testing, like at the upcoming Broward County drive-thru site. DeSantis still expects that facility to open by the end of the week.

The pop-up facility will have five lanes, including one specifically for first responders. First responders, seniors with COVID-19 symptoms and anyone with underlying conditions and COVID-19 symptoms will be able to get the test. Those tests will be offered for free.

Adding additional supplies would allow the state to test broader groups of people.

Plans for large-scale, 12-lane “supersites” at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ TIAA Bank Field, Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium and the Miami Convention Center.

Broward facility will have 11 nurses in addition to the guardsmen, 800 sets of personal protective equipment and 1,700 collection swabs.

About 700 of the state’s 1,200 guardsmen will be activated by the end of Wednesday to support both DEM and the Department of Health (DOH). The majority has been called to assist with drive-thru lanes across the state.

It’s time to send your nominations for the big winners and losers of the 2020 Legislative Session. Florida Politics has the big picture stuff handled — no need to nominate the House Speaker or teachers — but we want to know about the overlooked bills and line items that left people claiming victory or walking away in defeat.

Keep it specific and hold off on nominating yourself or your firm. Your answers will be published in the annual “Winners & Losers of the Legislative Session” email, but your identity will remain confidential.

Send your pitch to Peter@FloridaPolitics.com. There’s no time to dilly dally, either. When the (unfortunately metaphorical) hankie drops, the nomination season is over.

Evening Reads

“Canada, US plan to close border to nonessential travel” via Maura Forrest of POLITICO

“Senate passes House coronavirus relief package with no changes” via Alayna Treene of Axios

“Coronavirus halts U.S. Census field operations just as they kick into gear” via Langston Taylor of the Tampa Bay Times

“A deadly coronavirus mix in Florida: An aging population and lots of young visitors” via Patricia Mazzei and Frances Robles of The New York Times

“Florida coronavirus cases jump 45% overnight — to 314 — as testing ramps up” via Jeff Schweers of the USA Today network

“Coronavirus detected in 19 elder care facilities in Florida” via Alexandra Glorioso of POLITICO Florida

“6-year-old boy from Palm Beach County diagnosed with coronavirus” via CBS 12 News

“Some Florida school board members push back at Richard Corcoran’ power grab’” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“Chief Justice limits court to ‘essential’ proceedings” via the News Service of Florida

“Despite coronavirus fears, a mass gathering of lawmakers set for Capitol” via John Kennedy of GateHouse Media

“Mike Caruso in self-quarantine due to ‘sinus infection’ symptoms, gets excused absence for budget vote” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics

“Immigration system closes some courthouses — but not Miami’s” via Monique Madan of the Miami Herald

“Social distancing is hard when you’re booked in the Jacksonville jail” via Andrew Pantazi of Florida Times-Union

“Disney World closures could last until mid-April, analysts warn” via Gabrielle Rouson of the Orlando Sentinel

“Orlando timeshare giant buying back shares amid coronavirus crisis” via Jason Garcia of Florida Politics

Quote of the Day

“Tom Brady is coming to Tampa. That seems like such a distant thing to grab onto right now.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, during a press conference on the new coronavirus.

