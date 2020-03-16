fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Influence

ZooTampa, Florida Aquarium land 'sprinkle' funding in 2020-21 budget

APolitical Headlines

Florida health officials reveal 19 new cases of novel coronavirus

APolitical Headlines

Disney to close hotels, all retail stores due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus vaccine test opens as U.S. volunteer gets first shot

Headlines Influence

New budget language moves back next-gen SLERS deadline

Coronavirus Headlines South Florida

Miami-Dade State Attorney candidate calls for suspension of cash bail during coronavirus outbreak

Headlines

ZooTampa, Florida Aquarium land ‘sprinkle’ funding in 2020-21 budget

It’s a win for coral reefs and Florida Panthers.

on

Both the Florida Aquarium and ZooTampa ended up scoring in the 2020-21 budget despite earlier indications they might not.

Both will receive $250,000 as part of the House and Senate’s sprinkle fund, if the line items survive Gov. Ron DeSantis’ veto pen.

The Senate included $250,000 for ZooTampa in its sprinkle list, half of what it had previously offered in budget conference. The final number matches what the House had offered.

The House, meanwhile, is providing the same allocation to the Florida Aquarium, a win for the non-profit after the Senate previously had funding zeroed out.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the finalized budget Thursday.

ZooTampa asked for $1 million in an appropriations request this year. That funding would help pay for renovations and expansions to the zoo’s existing single panther habitat in order to house three non-releasable Florida Panthers and provide additional panther rehabilitation.

The Zoo received slightly less, $200,000, from the state in last year’s budget for the same project.

The Florida Aquarium requested $1.5 million for a new lab aimed at increasing coral reefs in Florida waters.

“This new facility will triple the sexual reproduction of genetically diverse coral colonies at the Center for Conservation in Apollo Beach through cutting edge advancements in induced spawning,” the request reads.

Scientists and researchers from the Florida Aquarium will partner with universities and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on the project.

Visitors will be able to observe the work being done in the laboratory and learn how they impact oceans.

While both organizations are receiving less than they requested, it’s still a win for both. Requesting organizations often receive less than they requested under the thought process that goes something like, ask for more, expect less.

The funding inclusion is also a win considering the Legislative Session’s unique challenges. The budget negotiation process took a sharp turn last week as threats from the coronavirus continued to worsen.

Budget negotiators were forced to reconsider some plans including a massive House tax package as they tried to incorporate $300 million in reserves to plan for and respond to the outbreak.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.