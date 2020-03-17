fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Primary challengers emerge to run against Kim Daniels

Headlines

Nikki Fried doubles down on Joe Biden endorsement

2020 Headlines

Floridians choose between Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders amid outbreak fears

Federal Headlines

Donald Trump changes tone, gets real on virus threat

APolitical Headlines

Report: Kentucky Derby to be postponed until September

Coronavirus Headlines

With borders and businesses closing, world hunkers down
Rep. Kim Daniels, a Jacksonville Democrat

Headlines

Primary challengers emerge to run against Kim Daniels

Incumbent has said a primary is a blessing.

on

The Democratic field in Northwest Jacksonville’s House District 14 continues to get crowded.

Angie Nixon filed last week to run for the seat currently held by second-term incumbent Rep. Kim Daniels.

Nixon, a political operative and community organizer, will present the second high-profile challenger to the incumbent.

Daniels, elected in 2016, is a self-styled “Blue Dog” Democrat who frequently aligns with Republicans on social issues. She has had one of the most compelling personal histories of anyone in the Florida Legislature, with a long vocation as an evangelical minister globally, and overcoming all manner of adversity to serve in elected office for most of the last decade.

In February, activist Connell Crooms filed to run against Daniels.

Crooms became known to Jacksonville residents in the wake of a protest that went awry in Hemming Park in 2017. He was beaten into unconsciousness by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers, and charges were dropped.

He briefly ran for Mayor in 2019, then shifted his focus to Jacksonville City Council At-Large District 1. He did not perform well with voters.

Daniels, meanwhile,  expected a primary. She called one a “blessing.”

She faced one in August 2018, defeating then-Duval County School Board chair Paula Wright despite the local party leaning in favor of Wright’s campaign.

As there were no GOP or NPA candidates, the open primary was decisive.

The incumbent has suggested that many Democrats in Tallahassee would like to see her gone.

“There is no fair place for a person of faith in the Democratic Party,” Daniels said, saying that her critics. “they need to ask why they are losing. Why they can’t raise money.”

“I’m standing my ground. I have a right to be here. If they don’t like it,” Daniels said, “get a good opponent and send me home.”

Last year, the Florida Chamber recognized Daniels as the most pro-business Democrat in the Legislature.

Her January donations (the last period in which she could fundraise as a sitting legislator) include $1,000 contributions from The Fiorentino Group and three political committees: Florida Influence, Florida Opinion Leaders, and Florida Right Direction.

These are largely funded by Reps. Travis Cummings and Paul Renner, two Republican leaders.

HD 14 has a strong Democratic majority of its 107,000 registered voters, over 62,000 are Democrats.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Frankie M.

    March 17, 2020 at 9:51 am

    Oh I don’t know maybe because they aren’t sellouts to Lenny’s dark money PACs. It’s called integrity but she’s a politician so what would she know about that?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.