fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Times lays off deputy sports editor, at least two reporters

2020 Headlines

Laurel Lee: Despite Palm Beach County voting hiccup, precincts prepared for voters

Headlines South Florida

Calder, Gulfstream casinos shutting down as coronavirus spreads

Federal Headlines

Donald Trump taps Carlos Trujillo to be an Assistant Secretary of State

APolitical Headlines

What could quarantines and cancellations mean for businesses' legal exposure?

APolitical Headlines

Cinemas close nationwide, studios push new movies into homes
Tampa Bay Times David Straz

Headlines

Tampa Bay Times lays off deputy sports editor, at least two reporters

on

The Tampa Bay Times has laid off Deputy Sports Editor Mike Sherman and at least two reporter sTuesday.

Sherman announced his layoff on Twitter.

Some personal news: After three-plus years as @TBTimes_Sports editor (aka deputy editor | sports) I soon will be leaving. I have been laid off. I am grateful to all my @TB_Times colleagues and our community for their friendship and support,” he wrote.

Daniel Figueroa IV, a digital producer for the paper who most recently was covering the coronavirus outbreak, also announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that he had been laid off.

“Up until about 5 mins ago, I had my dream job as a reporter with  @TB_Times. We have all done our best to keep Florida informed, particularly in light of the current pandemic. Do not take these ppl for granted. The work they do is stellar and essential. I wish them all the best,” Figueroa wrote.

He clarified in a subsequent response that his departure was due to a layoff.

Bob Putnam, who covered Pinellas County high schools, also announced he was laid off on Twitter.

“I was laid off today after 24 years. So if there are any job opportunities out there let me know,” Putnam wrote.

A spokesperson for the Tampa Bay Times declined to comment citing confidentiality regarding personnel issues.

The layoffs come as little shock. Late last month the Times sent a memo to employees notifying them that beginning in March, employees would see an across the board 10% reduction in pay, a cut planned to last 13 weeks.

The memo also noted that job cuts were likely.

“This step is regrettable but necessary because revenues are falling short, a little in circulation and more seriously in advertising. While we anticipated declines in print advertising, they are deeper than we expected, particularly in display advertising for some large accounts. Our sales teams are working diligently to preserve that business while finding new customers. But the growth of new accounts has not made up for the losses,” the memo read.

The Times is facing steady financial decline. Liens against the paper’s parent company now total more than $103 million, according to documents obtained by Florida Politics last June.

Two years ago, a group of investors including Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik, philanthropists Frank Morsani and Kiran Patel and their wives, developer Ted Couch and Washington Redskins part-owner Robert Rothman, BluePearl CEO Darryl Shaw, Times CEO Paul Tash and one other who has not been identified put up $12 million under the name FBN Partners to help the paper stay afloat.

FBN stands for “Florida’s Best Newspaper,” one of the Times’ slogans.

In 2017, the widow of Nelson Poynter who controls a trust that loaned the Times more than $9 million, sued the paper for defaulting on that loan, which at the time still had a nearly $8 million balance.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.