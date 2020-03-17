K-12 testing canceled, schools closed through April 15

The state is jettisoning testing for children in its preschool programs and K-12 schools because of the increased anxiety over the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday evening.

It’s also extending the number of weeks kids will remain off-campus, not returning until at least April 15.

Most school districts will start virtual learning through online school or paper assignments delivered home on March 30. Most students are currently on an extra-long spring break officials announced last week. But four school districts — Duval, Collier, Union and Sumter — had already started their spring breaks and will start distance learning on March 23rd.

The state is pausing all metrics for schools and students. Graduation, promotion to the next grade, and final grades will be decided as of that testing did not exist. DeSantis says parents will be allowed to keep their kids in the same grades for the 2020-2021 school year if they wish. A school in turnaround status won’t have this year count against it.

“Let’s say that this thing is arrested and things get better, in April maybe kids are back,” DeSantis said. “It’s our position … that we’re not going to ramp then and do the testing. That’ll be true whether it’s virtual or they are back in school.”

After April 15, the state will re-evaluate to see whether schools can start letting kids back on campus, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said. But he emphasized that he expects students to still get a full year’s worth of learning, despite being able to reduce K-12 instructional hours to provide for the closures because of the coronavirus outbreaks.

The Florida Department of Education will use testing funds to help low-income students with virtual instruction, DeSantis said.

Earlier Tuesday, DeSantis announced that four University of Florida students have now tested positive for the new coronavirus and college campuses will close for the remainder of the semester.

The university asked students who have not yet returned home to do so and for employees who can, to work from home. University of Florida president Kent Fuchs said classes will go online in compliance with the Governor’s order.

“All students and employees are strongly urged to practice social distancing in their studies, work and personal lives. Your health and safety is our top priority,” he said in a statement.

The Board of Governors has directed all state universities to do online classes through the rest of the spring semester. It’s also encouraging, but not requiring the schools to teach online for the early summer courses. The BOG is also canceling May on-campus graduation ceremonies. Universities are to develop an alternate schedule or method of delivering the commencement.