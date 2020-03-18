fbpx
Connect with us

2020 Headlines

As coronavirus tests elections staff, Laurel Lee claims a successful night

2020 Headlines

Joe Biden easily defeats Bernie Sanders in Florida primary

2020 Headlines

And the candidate with the most votes in Florida was — Donald Trump

2020 Headlines

Democrats going to the polls are very worried about health care, virus

2020 Headlines

Ross Spano draws tough primary challenge in Scott Franklin

2020 Headlines

Floridians brave outbreak fears to vote for Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders
Secretary of State Laurel Lee said most polls are operating normally for the 2020 presidential primary, even as coronavirus concerns causes a shakeup in some precincts.

2020

As coronavirus tests elections staff, Laurel Lee claims a successful night

Florida Politics calls the state for Joe Biden.

on

Secretary of State Laurel Lee noted challenges from the coronavirus tested supervisors of elections on Election Day in Florida, but lauded election staff at the end of voting Tuesday evening.

Lee spoke after the last polls closed in the state and Florida Politics called the Democratic primary for former Vice President Joe Biden. President Donald Trump also won the little-contested Republican primary.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. local time with the first results coming in after the state’s central time precincts closed.

“Because of the extraordinary work of our supervisors of elections, their staff and thousands of poll workers, Floridians today were met with professionalism in addressing concerns and a steady commitment to ensuring that eligible voters were able to vote,” Lee said.

Earlier Tuesday, Lee said polls were open across the state despite challenges at five Palm Beach County polling places. Three precincts were unable to open and were consolidated into other county precincts.

The county had 800 volunteers back out amid coronavirus concerns as of Monday, with just 100 new volunteers offering to take their place. Voters unable to cast ballots in the redirect were able to submit vote-by-mail ballots at the supervisors of elections’ office.

The Secretary of State added that her department contacted all supervisors of elections and have been assured that precincts are prepared and equipped for voters and have taken health precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Lee reported 1,300 calls to voter assistance lines on a night with low to medium turnout.

Even as Trump, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state encourage restricting gathering sizes, Lee said crowds won’t be a problem at polling facilities with health precautions underway.

Voting at some Broward County precincts suffered delayed starts but was underway by the morning press conference.

Nearly 2 million Floridians cast vote-by-mail ballots or early votes ahead of Tuesday’s presidential primary.

A coalition of voting-rights advocacy groups had filed a lawsuit seeking to extend mail voting in the state’s primary by 10 days.

Several polling places located in nursing homes had been moved to other sites to alleviate concerns of the coronavirus impacting at-risk elderly residents.

One Lee County polling place closed due to an emergency unrelated to COVID-19. The department flagged no physical security or cyber security concerns ahead of or during Tuesday’s election.

The Elections Canvassing Commission will certify the election results on March 31.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.