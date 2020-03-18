fbpx
Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

2nd Yankees minor leaguer tests positive for coronavirus

APolitical Headlines

The world is closing down and Jeff Kottkamp's ski vacation still sucked

APolitical

NASCAR tackling how to reschedule races, keep teams afloat

APolitical Headlines

What could quarantines and cancellations mean for businesses' legal exposure?

APolitical Headlines

Cinemas close nationwide, studios push new movies into homes

APolitical Headlines

Report: Kentucky Derby to be postponed until September
Toronto Blue Jays take batting practice before a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Tampa. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

APolitical

2nd Yankees minor leaguer tests positive for coronavirus

The two Yankees are the only baseball players known to have tested positive.

on

A second New York Yankees minor leaguer has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The player, while in self-quarantine, reported fatigue and an elevated temperature to medical personnel with the Yankees, according to the team. The player was tested Sunday and returned to self-quarantine after the positive result.

“We can also report that within the past 48 hours his symptoms have dissipated,” the team said.

New York had announced a first positive test on Sunday, and general manager Brian Cashman said the player had been isolated and the Florida Department of Health notified.

The two Yankees minor leaguers are the only baseball players known to have tested positive.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus within a few weeks.

While Major League Baseball canceled the rest of the spring training schedule last week and has delayed opening day until mid-May at the earliest, Yankees major league players have remained in the area and continued to work out at Steinbrenner Field. Some may soon leave, including reliever Zack Britton, the team’s player representative.

“Then my plan was to come back here and continue working out with the guys,” he said Tuesday. “We don’t know how long this delay is going to be. If you’re talking about it’s going to be the end of May or June or something like that, guys might take a few weeks and go home. There’s a give and take a little bit. You don’t want to just consistently be training at a really, really high level when we’re not going to start action again until another two months or so. You want to be healthy. It’s going to be tricky.”

Manager Aaron Boone planned to start driving home Tuesday.

In this article:
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.