DCF to close all storefronts amid coronavirus outbreak, pushes Floridians to use online portal

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) is announcing the closing of “all storefronts and lobbies” as government agencies and private businesses continue to limit public interaction during the coronavirus pandemic.

The closures were described as “temporary,” though the agency has not publicly set a target date to reopen.

Those looking to apply for benefits with the agency — such as food assistance (SNAP), cash assistance (TANF) or Medicaid — can do so online at the DCF’s website. Those seeking to call the agency can find the relevant numbers listed at that DCF web page.

For individuals without internet or phone access, the agency is also setting up drop boxes at existing storefronts. “These drop boxes will be monitored and checked throughout the day to process information timely,” the agency said.

DCF Secretary Chad Poppell says the vast majority of those seeking benefits already do so online or by phone, which should allow for a smooth transition for most.

“With more than 90 percent of our customers filing for benefits online or by phone, closing our storefronts to protect our employees and the public is the right thing to do,” Poppell said.

“The quickest way to make changes or check the status of a client’s benefits, and avoid any wait time, is to use the ACCESS Self-Service Portal, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

The move comes after President Donald Trump issued recommendations to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people through the end of March.

The death rate for those who test positive for the virus has recently sat above 3%. However, those calculations do not include individuals who may have contracted the virus, but are asymptomatic and thus survive without incident. Including those individuals would lower the death rate, but it’s unclear how many such individuals there are worldwide.

Most who do show symptoms develop a fever or cough and may have trouble breathing, though they do recover. But older individuals and those with underlying health risks are susceptible to developing more severe symptoms.

And without a vaccine or reliable way to treat those symptoms, health officials have urged Americans to cut down on social interactions until the virus’s spread is under control.