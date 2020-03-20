fbpx
Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Amid increased screenings, 13 Miami cops self-quarantine due to COVID-19 symptoms

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Coronavirus cases reach 520, deaths hit double digits

Coronavirus in Florida

Doctors' orders: Florida Medical Association seeks telehealth expansion

Coronavirus in Florida

Juvenile detention facilities suspend visitation amid coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Poll: Ron DeSantis' virus response earning high marks; 9 in 10 Floridians worried about outbreak

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Private colleges remain open, but deal with challenges of COVID-19

Coronavirus in Florida

Amid increased screenings, 13 Miami cops self-quarantine due to COVID-19 symptoms

No officers have yet tested positive for the virus.

on

At least 13 Miami police officers have been sent home with COVID-19 virus symptoms in the past week as some South Florida police agencies increase screenings for the virus.

As of an update late Friday morning, 113 people inside Miami-Dade County have tested positive for the virus. That ranks second in the state behind Broward County, with 124 cases.

That’s led the city of Miami and Miami-Dade County police forces to begin screening officers for symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

According to a review by the Miami Herald, no Miami-Dade County police officers have been sent home as of yet. And while those 13 Miami cops are self-isolating, no officers have yet tested positive.

Many have expressed worry about health workers’ exposure to the virus. The more of those workers who contract the virus, the fewer workers will be available to care for the sick.

But similar concerns abound regarding first responders, who routinely interact with the public as well.

Miami Beach firefighters are also being screened at the beginning of each day. An outbreak within a unit could leave a city or county without vital services during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We don’t have anything in our combined years of experience like this,” said Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina, according to the Herald.

“We’re communicating. But ultimately, we’re open to suggestions from anybody. We’re trying to figure out what’s the best way.”

Last week, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez tested positive for the virus after making contact with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro press secretary, Fabio Wajngarten.

But the Miami Police Department was also affected after its motorcycle unit escorted the Brazilian delegation. That ended with the full 21-member motorcycle unit self-quarantining out of precaution.

Those officers have since been tested, with three already cleared to return.

The city has seen fewer arrests as social interaction has been reduced more and more in the preceding weeks, allowing Miami Police more freedom to have officers self-quarantine when needed.

The death rate for those who test positive for the virus has sat above 3%. However, those calculations do not include individuals who may have contracted the virus, but are asymptomatic and thus survive without incident. Including those individuals would lower the death rate, but it’s unclear how many such individuals there are worldwide.

Most who do show symptoms develop a fever or cough and may have trouble breathing, though they do recover. But older individuals and those with underlying health risks are susceptible to developing more severe symptoms.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.