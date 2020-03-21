Nikki Fried waives fees, fines as economic effects of coronavirus ripple

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried waived numerous fines and fees normally assessed by the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Affairs as a coronavirus pandemic isolates many Floridians at home and threatens sources of income.

“During this pandemic, we are taking every step necessary to protect Floridians,” Fried said.

“This includes waiving fees for businesses and license applicants, extending the expiration on concealed weapons and security guard licenses by 30 days, providing training flexibility for workers, and helping move gasoline to consumers more efficiently. These are common sense actions that will help our state continue to thrive in these challenging times.”

Among the fees, Fried suspended renewal application late fees for concealed weapon permits and allowed 30 days extra to renew after expiration.

That moved seemed particularly notable as Fried the same day put a delay on new concealed weapons license applications.

She also allowed armed security officers additional time to submit re-qualification proof. Unarmed security can now conduct training through online video conferencing.

Fried also suspended all late fees on renewals and certifications for pest control, pesticide, fertilizer and animal feed licensees. An additional 30 days for annual and quarterly reporting required for those licenses was also granted.

A series of late fees associated with certain business certifications were also waived. Fees are typically levied for late registrations and permit renewals for charitable contribution soliciting, motor vehicle repair shops, brake fluids, commercial scales and dealer licensing for certain agriculture products.

With travel limits in place, Fried also instituted an emergency rule allowing winter blend fuel to be sold longer, in hopes of ensuring adequate and rapid distribution of available fuel and helping to stabilize the fuel market, and providing consumers a stable supply of gasoline.

Finally, Fried also extended deadlines for sponsors of the National School Lunch program to appeal actions by the state.

“The deadlines are being extended to allow Sponsors the extra time needed to comply with recommendations for social distancing when responding to the agency action and to allow the Department to safely hold hearings at a later date,” a press release said.