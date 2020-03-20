Publix, Walmart plan thousands of hires due to demand during virus outbreak

With many feeling economic anxiety due to the effects of the novel coronavirus, Publix and Walmart say they plan to hire thousands of workers to keep up with in-store demand.

As noted by the Tampa Bay Business Journal, Walmart has said it plans to hire 150,000 workers by May 31 — 9,400 of those hires will be here in Florida.

“We take pride in serving our communities during times of need, and with the unprecedented demand we are experiencing, we’re in need of more associates to help across our operating area,” said Marcy Benton, Walmart’s Vice President of Human Resources.

And Publix plans to hire thousands by the end of March.

“We’re looking for people who have a desire to serve, are passionate about the food industry, are willing to work hard and ready to build a career at Publix.”

The Governor also shut down beaches and nonessential businesses in Broward and Palm Beach counties. That includes “movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys, arcades, gymnasiums [and] fitness studios,” according to a release from DeSantis on the new Executive Order.

Miami-Dade County had already done much of the same on its own.

The lack of available testing has led to a dearth of information regarding who is carrying the virus, forcing the state and federal government to institute widespread warnings and closures to limit interaction among all individuals as a precaution.

That’s prompted drastic measures that put a drag on the economy and will lead to many being laid off, at least in the short term.

But as individuals flood grocery stores — which remain open — for needed supplies, Publix and Walmart say they have the capacity to bring on many more workers.

The death rate for those who test positive for the virus has sat above 3%. However, those calculations do not include individuals who may have contracted the virus, but are asymptomatic and thus survive without incident. Including those individuals would lower the death rate, but it’s unclear how many such individuals there are worldwide.

Most who do show symptoms develop a fever or cough and may have trouble breathing, though they do recover. But older individuals and those with underlying health risks are susceptible to developing more severe symptoms.