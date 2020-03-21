fbpx
Stranded cruise ship passengers describe chaotic flight home

American and Canadian cruise ship passengers from the Costa Luminosa arrive at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, near Atlanta , Friday, March 20, 2020. Three people on the flight have tested positive for COVID-19 but have no symptoms, while 13 others are sick but haven't been tested, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Friday. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
The flight was a culmination of a journey that began on March 5 in Fort Lauderdale.

On a chaotic flight home, some passengers who had been stranded for days aboard a cruise ship after being exposed to the coronavirus suffered breathing problems, many coughed and several fainted with no food or medical personnel provided, travelers said Friday.

“It was a suicide mission,” said passenger Jenny Harrell, of Fredericksburg, Virginia. “It was a mass triage with absolutely no direction and the crew going, ‘What should we do now?’”

Decisions were left up to the passengers, said Harrell, who had some emergency medical training in the past and helped a physician who was also among the passengers.

