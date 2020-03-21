Nikki Fried diverging from Ron DeSantis on how to respond to coronavirus crisis?

Gov. Ron DeSantis has noted “chirping” from critics on his handling of COVID-19.
One of his most prominent critics serves alongside him on the Florida Cabinet
Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried, Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat, has exercised her department’s executive authority, with a flurry of administrative orders last week.
But there are things she can’t do that she believes the Governor should.
Friday evening saw Fried urging DeSantis to issue a California-style “stay at home” order, while critiquing his “piecemeal” approach.
“Shutting down one of the nation’s largest states is a decision that will have an economic impact — but it is a decision that will save lives… As the nation’s third largest state, we need to go further, and we cannot afford to lose another week.”
On Saturday, participating on a call with U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, Fried was described as a “leader in the state’s response” ahead of her comments about “growing concern” about coronavirus.
Yet what Fried talked about Saturday morning was not what she was concerned about Friday evening. Instead, her response would seem to suggest there is little daylight between her and DeSantis.
Fried, speaking quickly, described administrative guidance to grocery stores, restaurants and gas stations about basic hygiene protocols, including handwashing and sanitizing surfaces. She also described how her department is helping provide lunches to children who might not have access to them otherwise.
Despite shortages on shelves at Publix and other supermarkets, Fried says the food supply chain is “steady.”
DeSantis has been more restrained in exercising authority.
“Governors in these situations have serious police powers,” he said at a press conference Friday in Tallahassee.
“At the end of the day, I can issue a mandate … but if [local authorities] don’t want to enforce it, it’s toothless,” DeSantis added.
The Governor did issue Executive Orders Friday closing gyms and dining rooms in restaurants, ending elective surgeries, and closing beaches in Broward and Palm Beach Counties.
However, he has resisted pressure from Democrats like Fried to go farther.
Fried urging DeSantis to go farther in exercising power has an attendant irony to it.
DeSantis was behind a play to clip the wings of Fried’s office, a failed attempt by the House to move the Office of Energy to Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection.
Fried bemoaned the “partisan power grab.”
When it comes to enforcement of coronavirus prohibitions, however, Fried would have DeSantis grab more power.
Florida Politics’ Drew Wilson and Sarah Mueller contributed to this post.
cyndi m lenz
March 21, 2020 at 10:46 am
Ron Desantis is doing a great job. He understands the issue and he has taken full responsibility. He also wants the rest of us to act like adults.
Nikki Fried and some of the Florida Dems are 1. overreacting 2. using this moment to call out the governor so they can use it the next time he runs.
3. He is trying to make things work as best we can.
This situation sucks. It’s a delicate balance keeping people safe. We are gonna be doing this for a long time. It’s the time to work together. We have one case in Martin County as opposed to Broward. Our county is not a partying kind of place. We roll up our sidewalks early and have been through all kinds of issues together -algae blooms where we watched our economy go down the drain literally, hurricanes . Our local leaders are doing a great job putting things in place. We need to keep things local.
cyndi m lenz
March 21, 2020 at 10:51 am
and ps food is not stable. she could something about this instead of criticizing the Governor. I am a nurse in the field and by the time I get too publix-there is no coffee cream, no almond milk, very expensive romaine lettuce, no toilet paper, no paper towels. Meat is is very expensive cuts. no chicken. my dogs dog food is running low. She needs to focus on her job.
Thomas Knapp
March 21, 2020 at 11:04 am
DeSantis’s response to the headlong irrational COVID-19 panic has been far more draconian than warranted, but not as bad as that of some governors.
I don’t think non-COVID-19 medicine has been ENTIRELY shut down yet, so perhaps Ms. Fried can get her physician to prescribe a good anti-psychotic medication.
GWP CONCRETEMAN
March 21, 2020 at 11:39 am
Obviously the Agricultural Commissioner doesn’t understand the NATIONAL Incident Command System during a NATIONAL STATE of EMERGENCY. The Governor of the STATE is the INCIDENT COMMANDER that is responsible for MANAGING the INCIDENT. The FEDERAL GOVERNMENT provides the NATIONAL RESPONSE to AVOID POLITICIANS creating CHAOS and MISINFORMATION during a NATIONAL INCIDENT. If the Agricultural Commissioner continues to demonstrate insubordination it is imperative that she be disciplined for her actions. The Department of Homeland Security and FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT ADMINISTRATION is the appropriate agency for the commissioner to spend our time learning about EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION that does not cause MISINFORMATION and CHAOS. fema.gov/coronavirus
Holly
March 21, 2020 at 11:46 am
Ron Desantis is failing Floridians miserably. Having all these tourists on beaches and depleting our resources is criminal. Spring breakers running rampant spreading covid19 and bringing it back to their families. He is at fault fr the next deaths regardless of where they are if the person was in Florida.