Rick Scott’s coronavirus plan: Shutdown airlines, moratorium on financial obligations

Rick Scott seeks expanded governmental role in COVID-19 era

Scott’s 30-day plan for coronavirus includes radical suggestions.

on

As Governor, Rick Scott resisted big-government solutions to social problems, such as Medicaid expansion.

As a U.S. Senator, however, Scott seeks a much more expansive role for the federal government as America wrestles with the coronavirus outbreak.

Scott, who has been among the most vocal critics of what he calls the “Chinese coronavirus,” issued a “30 day plan” for what the former health care executive hopes will be a quick recovery for the U.S. economy.

“Americans are scared because of the uncertainty the coronavirus has brought. Small businesses are closing, people feel isolated and there’s no end in sight. But we can beat this,” Scott said.

“There are a series of steps we can take right now that, if everyone cooperates, can end the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. If we take these actions, we can significantly stop the spread of the virus and return to our normal, daily lives,” Scott added.

The most provocative proposal from the former budget hawk Governor: A “moratorium on all financial obligations (including rent, credit card payments, mortgages, utilities).”

Scott also wants a complete closure of U.S. borders to ” to everyone except American citizens and Legal Permanent Residents.”

Another major action Scott wants: to “shut down all air travel,” including domestic flights.

Airports, as one would expect, are hotbeds of potential transmission.

The Senator also seeks an expansion of treatment modalities: “The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) should provide hospitals with a list of all drugs potentially available to patients either through Right to Try or Compassionate Use. The FDA should provide hospitals with a list of all drugs that show promising off-label therapeutic use for COVID-19.”

Those are the big picture proposals.

More locally, Scott would require “every individual to have their temperature taken before they enter a public building. If anyone has a high temperature, they cannot enter.”

He also wants localized “robust county-level testing with same day results.”

“If someone tests positive for COVID-19,” Scott said, “they are mandated to quarantine. States must rigorously enforce quarantine rules.”

And those without positive tests, though not recommended to be preemptively quarantined, are urged to “stay home to the extent possible.”

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

  1. Thomas Knapp

    March 21, 2020 at 11:26 am

    Airlines wouldn’t be such “hotbeds of transmission” if the president would furlough the TSA.

    Not only is the international terrorism threat way down due to travel restrictions, but TSA has never claimed to have stopped an attack anyway.

    At present, TSA’s only function is to catch COVID-19, then pass it on to every traveler they grope.

