fbpx
Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines South Florida

Lake Worth Beach Commissioner says he lost cool, but stands by comments on city's handling of COVID-19

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Nikki Fried diverging from Ron DeSantis on how to respond to coronavirus crisis?

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Coronavirus surges in Florida: 12 dead, 658 infected

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida bans all restaurant dining; Tribe closes casinos

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Nikki Fried urges Ron DeSantis to issue statewide ‘stay-at-home’ order

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Number of Florida coronavirus cases rises to 563, death toll stands at 11

Coronavirus in Florida

Lake Worth Beach Commissioner says he lost cool, but stands by comments on city’s handling of COVID-19

The outburst stemmed from the city’s handling of the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

on

Lake Worth Beach Commissioner Omari Hardy is apologizing for his tone following a Thursday night Commission meeting where Hardy ended up in a shouting match with the Mayor and City Manager.

“This is a banana republic is what you’re turning this place into with your so-called leadership,” Hardy yelled at Mayor Pam Triolo at one point during the heated exchange in remarks highlighted by the Palm Beach Post.

The back-and-forth stemmed from the city’s handling of the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

In recent weeks, Commissioner Hardy had pushed his colleagues to take additional action aimed at protecting the public from the virus’s spread. After his calls for an emergency meeting on the issue, the Commission gathered Thursday night.

It was at that meeting that City Manager Michael Bornstein admitted 50 people had their power turned off prior to a Wednesday announcement that those shutoffs were being halted.

As the two hour meeting extended past its halfway point, Mayor Triolo moved to stop debate on a resolution allowing Bornstein to have emergency powers even absent the city declaring a state of emergency.

That’s when Hardy began to let loose.

“This gentleman has turned off people’s lights in the middle of a global health pandemic,” Hardy said of Bornstein, before critiquing the city’s overall response.

“We could’ve banned large gatherings. We could’ve closed the beach. We could’ve put a moratorium on utility shutoffs,” Hardy continued. That prompted Mayor Triolo to abruptly call for a recess.

As Triolo moved to leave the meeting, things continued to heat up. Hardy began by arguing Triolo was turning the city government into a “banana republic.”

Triolo turned back to accuse Hardy of showing off, retorting, “You got a camera on that?” Hardy is departing the Commission to run for the Florida House in House District 88.

That prompted Hardy to continue shouting at Triolo, saying he “didn’t care” about the publicity.

“We should’ve been talking about this last week,” Hardy said.

“We cut off people’s utilities this week and made them pay what could have been their last check — to us — to turn their lights off in a global health pandemic. But you don’t care about that and you didn’t want to meet! But every other year you go around and beg people for their votes!”

Triolo responded, still standing after attempting to leave for the recess, “Point of order! Your are done. You’re done. You’re done. Disrespectful.”

That caused Hardy to continue pushing back.

“What’s disrespectful is what you’ve done to the working people in this city.”

While Hardy said he stood by his overall charges, he said he should have remained calm.

“Things got heated last night, but I don’t regret one word,” Hardy said on Twitter, before repeating the charge that the City Manager shut off the lights for dozens of residents.

“And my colleagues didn’t want to discuss it all, didn’t want to acknowledge what we had done, and I lost my cool. But sometimes you have to get into trouble to stand up for what’s right. That’s called #GoodTrouble,” Hardy said, referencing a motto of civil rights icon and U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia.

Still, he reiterated, “Shouldn’t have lost my cool, though.”

After that recess, the resolution was approved by a 4-1 vote.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Philo

    March 21, 2020 at 3:42 pm

    The so-called “Mayor” needs to resign. Watching her and two others on the council passive-aggressively try to use parliamentary procedure to shut down someone who was arguing for common sense is revealing. “Mayor”? How about “incompetent”? That’s what she is -nothing but one more pathetic tin-pot municipal politician that has led Florida down the drain.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.