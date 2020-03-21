fbpx
Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Donald Trump’s ‘coup de grace’? Coronavirus tests a divided America

2020

Florida Democrats claiming victory in Tuesday's municipal elections

2020 Headlines

Mike Bloomberg to give $18M to DNC; state parties get offices

2020

Food industry mogul Casey Askar enters CD 19 fray

2020 Headlines

Joe Biden, nominee-in-waiting. And waiting. And waiting.

2020 Headlines

Primary election overhaul set for November ballot
FILE - In this March 20, 2020, file photo a MTA conductor stands in a beam of light at Grand Center Terminal that is sparsely populated during rush hour due to COVID-19 concerns in New York. America has a history of unifying in trying times and rallying around the president, at least temporarily, in a crisis. But after years of division, there's little sign the coronavirus has punctured the nation’s partisan bubbles. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
FILE - In this March 20, 2020, file photo a MTA conductor stands in a beam of light at Grand Center Terminal that is sparsely populated during rush hour due to COVID-19 concerns in New York. America has a history of unifying in trying times and rallying around the president, at least temporarily, in a crisis. But after years of division, there's little sign the coronavirus has punctured the nation’s partisan bubbles. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

2020

Donald Trump’s ‘coup de grace’? Coronavirus tests a divided America

A fractured electorate largely views Trump’s performance through the lens they chose long ago.

on

As restaurants across the country stacked chairs on tables and shut their doors to try to contain the deadly coronavirus, what would be the final visitors streamed into the Conservative Grounds coffee shop in Largo, Florida.

Fox News played on the televisions. Patrons posed for photos in a replica of the Oval Office. An 80-year-old man, defying officials’ advice to stay home, beamed near a life-sized cutout of a grinning President Donald Trump.

This Trump-themed coffee shop embodies the right edge of the country’s political divide. Outside its walls, state officials put in place an unprecedented shutdown of public life and Trump scrambled to fight a virus that he had accused political opponents and the media of pushing as a “new hoax.” Criticism of the president’s preparedness was rampant.

Inside, customers gave Trump an A-plus on his response to the spreading pandemic. “He’s doing great things,” the owner said Wednesday.

America has a history of unifying in trying times and rallying around the President. But after years of deep division, in the earliest, head-spinning days of the pandemic, a fractured electorate largely viewed Trump’s performance through the lens they chose long ago. But the stakes are higher than they’ve ever been. The body count will rise; the economy will almost certainly crater. Trump’s political fate may be left up to the sliver of moderates in the middle, who will choose whether to blame him for the crisis spiraling on his watch.

“This could be the coup de grace of his presidency. The way he handles this, history will judge, as well as the American people,” said Brandon Brice, host of a radio show called “Straight Talk” in Detroit, who supported Trump in 2016 and is looking to how he handles this crisis before deciding if he will again. “This is the president’s moment, right now.”

Trump for weeks denied the seriousness of the outbreak when it first emerged in China. In January, he assured the nation that “we have it very well under control” and he compared the virus to the seasonal flu.

His supporters followed his lead: Surveys from early and mid-March found distinct differences in how Democrats and Republicans reacted. A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 36% of Democrats said they were very worried that they or family members would contract the virus, compared with 21% of Republicans.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.