AT&T virus update: most stores closing, some TV channels free

Telecommunications giant AT&T will start closing most of its retail stores in the U.S. to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

In a Saturday update, the company said some stores will remain open to serve first responders, healthcare workers, government users and customers. The goal, where possible, is to keep a brick-and-mortar open within a 20-mile radius in cities and within a 30-mile radius in rural areas.

AT&T also issued updates on its wired, wireless and video services.

Beginning Saturday, customers with TV service through DIRECTV or U-verse will receive 50 free channels ranging from news networks to a rotation of premium channel previews, starting with SHOWTIME now through March 26.

The company assured customers that its wireless and wired services are holding up despite increased demand — it noted a 25% increase in phone calls following the global pandemic’s acceleration in the U.S. Data caps currently suspended for all consumer home internet wireline customers, as well as fixed wireless internet

As more people transition to working from home, AT&T has bolstered bandwidth for business customers to better facilitate video conferencing.

The new updates follow a Friday announcement that the company is expanding its “Access from AT&T” program, which allows for $10-a-month internet connections to all households participating in the National School Lunch Program and Head Start. The company also rolled out a $10 million Distance Learning and Family Connections Fund.

The company also announced this week that it would not cut off phone or internet service for past-due bills, and that no late fees will be added to delinquent accounts for the next 60 days.

An exhaustive list of AT&T’s coronavirus-related consumer and business customer policies is available online.

AT&T’s actions come as many businesses, both nationwide and in Florida, have been forced to close, leaving many Americans unable to work.

On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an Executive Order closing restaurant dining rooms and gyms for the duration of the state’s state of emergency, which expires May 8, but can be extended. He also issued an Executive Order shutting down all beaches in Broward and Palm Beach counties after Miami-Dade made the same move Thursday.

The state’s response has increased commensurate with the rise in Florida coronavirus cases. On Monday, there were 115 positive cases and four deaths statewide. As of Saturday morning, there were 658 cases and 12 deaths attributed to the new coronavirus.

The pandemic is also taking a toll on the economy, leading to the worst week for the stock market since the Great Recession.

More than a million Florida jobs are in hard-hit industries such as tourism and hospitality. Job loss figures are mostly anecdotal thus far, though data from the American Hotel & Lodging Association indicates the hotel industry has already cut more than 400,000 jobs in Florida.