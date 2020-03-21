fbpx
Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

First University of Miami student tests positive for COVID-19 virus

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida workers cite problems with overwhelmed unemployment system

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Nikki Fried diverging from Ron DeSantis on how to respond to coronavirus crisis?

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines South Florida

Lake Worth Beach Commissioner says he lost cool, but stands by comments on city's handling of COVID-19

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Coronavirus surges in Florida: 12 dead, 658 infected

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida bans all restaurant dining; Tribe closes casinos

Coronavirus in Florida

First University of Miami student tests positive for COVID-19 virus

Last week, the university announced it move to online instruction following spring break.

on

The University of Miami (UM) has its first case of the novel coronavirus after a student tested positive.

That’s according to reporting from the Miami Herald’s Colleen Wright.

UM officials reportedly sent out an email Saturday to students and staff notifying them of the positive test. That student, according to the email cited by the Herald, “lives off campus, has been in self-isolation, and is in good condition.”

The email also reportedly notes health officials are in contact with those who may have interacted with the patient.

Last week, the university announced it had extended its spring break and would move to online instruction once classes resume Monday, March 23.

As of a Saturday morning update, Miami-Dade county had 142 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus. That’s second only to Broward, which has 151 confirmed cases.

On Friday, county officials announced they were moving to begin closing hotels as the region attempts to get control of the virus’s spread. Miami-Dade County had already shut down bars, restaurants, theaters and other businesses Tuesday.

UM officials reportedly said they would not be giving any further information regarding the student who tested positive.

The death rate for those who test positive for the virus has sat above 3%. However, those calculations do not include individuals who may have contracted the virus, but are asymptomatic and thus survive without incident. Including those individuals would lower the death rate, but it’s unclear how many such individuals there are worldwide.

Most who do show symptoms develop a fever or cough and may have trouble breathing, though they do recover. But older individuals and those with underlying health risks are susceptible to developing more severe symptoms.

With testing for everyone still unavailable, government officials still do not have a grasp on how many people have the virus. That means rather than quarantining those known individuals, officials have had to take the drastic step of recommending everyone stay away from large groups, just in case someone has the virus.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.