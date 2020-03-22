30 cases of coronavirus reported in Pinellas

Thirty people in Pinellas County have confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to the 11 a.m. report from the Florida Department of Health, that’s one more than the number reported Saturday night.

Twenty-nine are Florida residents and one is a non-resident. Six are hospitalized. No deaths have been reported in Pinellas.

Nineteen of the county’s cases are in men and 11 are in women. Twenty-one cases are travel-related, eight are not travel-related and one is unknown. Ages range from 21-72. The average age is 52.

The first two cases in Pinellas were diagnosed on March 11.

The DOH reports that 413 had been tested in Pinellas as of Sunday morning. Thirty were positive and 346 were negative. No results were available for 37. DOH reports that 413 are under surveillance.

Statewide, the number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 830 on Sunday morning compared to 706 reported at 6 p.m. Saturday. Another 62 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 830, up from 763 reported on Saturday.

The number of deaths in Florida has increased to 13.

DOH says that 9,783 had been tested in the state and results are pending for 963. As of Sunday morning, 1,099 were being monitored.

The state’s DOH COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard shows 26,747 cases in the U.S. as of Sunday morning with 346 deaths compared to 24,148 cases with 275 deaths on Saturday. The dashboard shows the number of global cases at 316,187 with 13,598 deaths on Sunday compared to 303,181 with 11,921 deaths the day before.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hasn’t reported new numbers since Friday, March 20. At that time the CDC reported 15,219 cases with 201 deaths. Cases have been reported from all 50 states along with the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The World Health Organization’s numbers from March 20 show 234,247 cases globally with 9,840 deaths.

For more information, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html or call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121.