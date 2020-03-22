fbpx
Angela Merkel in quarantine after doctor tests positive for virus

Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo has coronavirus

Virus 'imbeciles' from France to Florida flout lockdown practices

Aloha: Hawaii to quarantine all arrivals for 14 days

As virus spreads, growing need for hospital beds in New York, Italy

U.S. tourists stranded abroad desperate as they try to return
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at a press conference about coronavirus, in Berlin, Sunday, March 22, 2020. (Michael Kappeler/Pool photo via AP)

Angela Merkel in quarantine after doctor tests positive for virus

The doctor had administered a vaccine to the 65-year-old German chancellor.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after being informed that a doctor who administered a vaccine to her has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Merkel’s spokesman said the German chancellor, who is 65, was informed about the doctor’s test shortly after holding a news conference Sunday announcing new measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Her spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said Merkel had received a precautionary vaccine Friday against pneumococcal infection.

Seibert said in a statement that Merkel would undergo “regular tests” in the coming days and continue with her work from home for the time being.

Merkel had earlier expressed her gratitude to Germans who were following the rules on social distancing, saying it was important to remain at least 1.5 meters (about five feet) apart to reduce the likelihood of infection.

