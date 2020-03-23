Jerry Demings, Buddy Dyer: Confront coronavirus together, by staying apart

A month ago, very few Americans had heard anything about the coronavirus (COVID-19). But things have drastically changed. We find ourselves dealing with a pandemic of unprecedented proportions, and it is affecting all of us and our everyday lives.

Currently, our neighbors are worried about their children, loved ones, health, financial stability, jobs, businesses and futures.

Much is unknown about this virus, however, what we do know is that in times of crisis, our neighbors respond to meet the needs of our community. We have done so on numerous occasions.

While we don’t fully understand how this virus is going to impact many aspects of our lives, we know that it will take collaboration between government, the private sector and residents to recover as soon as possible.

Our actions at this pivotal time, both individually and collectively, can make a huge difference in slowing the spread of the virus and reducing the suffering in our region.

What we do know is that every single one of us holds in our hands the ability and power to stem the tide of this virus and control a great deal of our destiny in the face of incredible adversity.

The key to doing so starts with every one of us understanding our role in helping to control the spread of the virus. By following Centers for Disease Control guidelines — like practicing social distancing, exercising good hygiene, not gathering in groups of more than 10 people and avoiding crowds — we can save lives.

But, we must all commit to doing our part to slow the spread of the virus. This is not the time to visit friends, attend parties or shop for non-essentials. While limiting group activities is inconvenient, it can make all the difference in the long term. We are all impacted by the decisions each one of us makes every day.

Our goal is to flatten the infection curve.

This simply does not work if everyone is not on board and committed to this effort, including young and healthy people who could be asymptomatic. So, if we know friends or family members who are skeptical about this directive, please encourage them to consider their potential impact on others.

We must speak with a unified voice…from the president of the United States, to medical experts, to the governor down to local officials. And we are saying, emphatically, that we must confront this global health crisis together…by staying apart.

Let’s say it again. We must confront this crisis together… by staying apart. It’s that simple.

Our business community, faith leaders, civic organizations and elected officials also have a huge role to play. Our health institutions, such as Advent Health, Orlando Health, and others, need our support and partnership as they begin to deal with the likely surge of COVID-19 cases.

Beyond the healthcare system, our priority must be on helping those segments of our community who are most vulnerable, such as the homeless.

We want to salute healthcare workers, first responders, grocers, social/service providers and others who are working tirelessly to keep our supply lines open for food and essential items. In the days and weeks ahead, these unsung heroes are only going to be more important to us all.

We, as Mayors, are calling on our community to be patient, prayerful and trust us to lead you through this crisis.

Together we will rise to the challenge.

Jerry Demings is the Mayor of Orange County; Buddy Dyer is the Mayor of Orlando