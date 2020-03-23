Arthenia Joyner to forego state Senate run

Former state Sen. Arthenia Joyner, a Tampa Democrat who served in the state House and Senate from 2000 until her 2016 Senate term limit, will not run for her former District 19 Senate seat now held by Sen. Darryl Rouson.

Joyner’s camp provided the following statement to Florida Politics:

“One of the greatest privileges of my life has been serving the people of Tampa in the Florida Legislature. I took pride in carrying their voices to Tallahassee, and I fought to make sure that those voices were heard and the many communities in my district had a seat at the table.

“The decision whether to run again was a difficult one, especially a question I needed to answer about how I could best move not only this district, but the state of Florida, forward to a better place and a brighter future.

“Our state faces daunting challenges, including stubbornly low wages, expensive health insurance and prescription drugs, lack of meaningful criminal justice reform, the privatization of our public education, and the unwillingness by the Republican leadership to build a fast and efficient network of public transportation to ease our clogged roadways.

“And now, a fast-moving pandemic and the thousands of Floridians facing catastrophic threats to their health and their jobs.

“One good Democratic candidate can surely make a dent in solving these problems. But many good Democratic candidates can actually fix them.

“For that reason, I’ve decided to forego my own run for the state Senate, and, instead, focus on helping as many good, qualified, and committed Democrats win races across the state of Florida to deliver that brighter future we are long overdue.”

The Tampa Bay Times has published at least four stories about Joyner possibly running in 2020.