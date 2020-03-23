fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Arthenia Joyner to forego state Senate run

Coronavirus Headlines

Hunt for medical gear to fight virus becomes all-consuming

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.23.20

Corona Economics Headlines

State issues first $50K small business coronavirus mitigation loans

APolitical Headlines

Florida DEP closing all state parks to the public

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida officials say at least 1,000 test positive for virus

Headlines

Arthenia Joyner to forego state Senate run

Tampa Democrat served in the state House and Senate from 2000 until 2016.

on

Former state Sen. Arthenia Joyner, a Tampa Democrat who served in the state House and Senate from 2000 until her 2016 Senate term limit, will not run for her former District 19 Senate seat now held by Sen. Darryl Rouson.

Joyner’s camp provided the following statement to Florida Politics:

“One of the greatest privileges of my life has been serving the people of Tampa in the Florida Legislature. I took pride in carrying their voices to Tallahassee, and I fought to make sure that those voices were heard and the many communities in my district had a seat at the table.

“The decision whether to run again was a difficult one, especially a question I needed to answer about how I could best move not only this district, but the state of Florida, forward to a better place and a brighter future.

“Our state faces daunting challenges, including stubbornly low wages, expensive health insurance and prescription drugs, lack of meaningful criminal justice reform, the privatization of our public education, and the unwillingness by the Republican leadership to build a fast and efficient network of public transportation to ease our clogged roadways.

“And now, a fast-moving pandemic and the thousands of Floridians facing catastrophic threats to their health and their jobs.

“One good Democratic candidate can surely make a dent in solving these problems. But many good Democratic candidates can actually fix them.

“For that reason, I’ve decided to forego my own run for the state Senate, and, instead, focus on helping as many good, qualified, and committed Democrats win races across the state of Florida to deliver that brighter future we are long overdue.”

The Tampa Bay Times has published at least four stories about Joyner possibly running in 2020.

In this article:
Written By

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Orlando Rising and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.