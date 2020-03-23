fbpx
Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Positive coronavirus cases rise to more than 1,200 with four additional deaths

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Ron DeSantis to require isolation post-plane travel from New York, New Jersey

Coronavirus in Florida

Some state universities are shifting summer classes online

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Alachua County issues stay-at-home order

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Coronavirus: Florida Lottery offices closed to the public

Coronavirus in Florida

UF to launch coronavirus testing, research

Coronavirus in Florida

Positive coronavirus cases rise to more than 1,200 with four additional deaths

DeSantis says he’s not planning to issue a statewide stay-in-place order.

on

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Florida escalated again Monday evening with the latest update showing more than 1,200 total cases and four new deaths.

As of six p.m. Monday, there are 1,227 reported cases of COVID-19, including 1,147 Florida residents. The death toll went from 14 on Monday morning to 18 by the evening. That means the number of total cases increased by 56 in just seven hours.

Miami-Dade County has 278 cases, Broward County has 263 and Palm Beach County has 89 cases.

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke to reporters shortly before the new numbers came out in a virtual press conference.

He announced he will issue an executive order requiring travelers flying in from New York and New Jersey to self-isolate upon reaching Florida to stop the spread of the virus from some of the nation’s coronavirus hotspots.

The Governor said it will be mandatory for anyone traveling from the two states to participate in self-isolation. Violating the order would constitute a criminal offense.

More than 190 direct flights still travel from the New York area to Florida daily.

“You have so many people working so hard, many people have sacrificed to try to protect our friends and neighbors, and I just think it would be unacceptable to continue to allow it — just simply coming in for people who are fleeing a shelter-in-place order in those states.”

Law enforcement will likely meet people on planes before they disembark and ask travelers screening questions and take take their temperatures. People traveling would need to self-isolate, even away from family.

“That’s the only way we can be sure that that virus is not going to be reintroduced in the state of Florida and then spread,” DeSantis said in a televised address.

He said the only way he won’t issue the executive order is if President Donald Trump takes action first.

The Governor also strenuously argued to viewers why he has decided not to put a stay-at-home order into place at this time.

DeSantis compared the shelter-in-place order issued in New York to squeezing a water balloon.

“The minute you squeeze in one area, the water goes to the other part of the balloon.”

_

Florida Politics reporter Renzo Downey contributed to this report.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Sarah Mueller has extensive experience covering public policy. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2010. She began her career covering local government in Texas, Georgia and Colorado. She returned to school in 2016 to earn a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting. Since then, she’s worked in public radio covering state politics in Illinois, Florida and Delaware. If you'd like to contact her, send an email to sarah@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.