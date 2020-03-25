fbpx
Lawmakers continue push to feed Floridians with drive-thru distribution efforts

Donald Trump declares major disaster in Florida over coronavirus

State health officials: 1,977 cases, 23 deaths related to the coronavirus

Last Call for 3.25.20 — A prime-time read of what's going down in Florida politics

$2 trillion virus rescue bill hits late snags in Senate

Rick Kriseman blasts Pinellas County 'safer at home' 'donut hole,' but won't implement his own policy ... yet
Here are the Florida communities with 'stay at home' orders in place.