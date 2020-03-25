Lawmakers continue push to feed Floridians with drive-thru distribution efforts

Florida lawmakers are continuing to partner with food distribution organizations to help provide food to the needy as Floridians feel the sting of the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

A pair of events are scheduled for Thursday and Friday in South Florida, both featuring state lawmakers. Those distribution events will be drive-thru only as restrictions on large gatherings remain in effect to help stem the spread of the virus.

Thursday morning, Sens. Oscar Braynon II and Jason Pizzo will join Reps. Dotie Joseph and Barbara Watson at a Farm Share event in Miami-Dade County.

The event will run from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. at 17080 NW 7 Ave. The distribution is being run in collaboration with Miami-Dade County and the cities of Miami Gardens, Miami Shores, North Miami and Opa-locka. The Miami-Dade County Stat Attorney’s Office is also listed as a partner.

Farm Share is a 501(c)(3) organization aimed at alleviating hunger and has several warehouses throughout the state of Florida. The organization has promised to ensure Floridians remain fed as workers continue to be laid off and children are forced to stay home from school — where two meals a day would normally be served.

But the organization is navigating uncharted waters given limitations on large crowds. A March 21 event featuring Sen. Bobby Powell Jr. and Rep. Matt Willhite was postponed due to increased social distancing efforts necessitated by the virus’s spread.

The solution going forward appears to be drive-thru only distributions. Feeding South Florida — which also aims to provide food to Floridians — is hosting a drive-thru event of its own Friday morning.

That feeding will feature Reps. Vance Aloupis, Juan Fernandez-Barquin, Daniel Perez, Ana Maria Rodriguez and Anthony Rodriguez.

“Now is the time for our community to come together, check on your neighbor, make sure they have food and look after each other,” Rep. Anthony Rodriguez said in a statement on the event.

“I am proud and honored to be able to play a small role in this.”

The Friday morning event will take place from 9 a.m. through 11 a.m. at the Miami-Dade County Fair grounds, at 10901 SW 24 St.

“The world has been turned upside down in the last few weeks,” Aloupis added.

“If we’re going to get through this, we must begin by finding ways to make sure the needs of our community and neighbors are met. We will all get through this — and we’ll do it together.”