‘We are collapsing’: Virus pummels medics in Spain and Italy

Widespread infections among health workers reflect the universal difficulty of stemming the spread of the pandemic. But sick health workers do double damage: They add to the toll while also hampering the ability to respond to the crisis. On top of that, they raise the specter of hospitals becoming breeding grounds of infection.

Spain’s experience has been reflected elsewhere.

The World Health Organization’s director-general this week called reports of large number of infections among health workers “alarming.”

“Even if we do everything else right, if we don’t prioritize protecting health workers, many people will die because the health worker who could have saved their lives is sick,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists.

In Italy, where nearly one-tenth of more than 74,000 infections are among medical workers, doctors and nurses have been begging the government daily to provide more masks, gloves and goggles.

“Please don’t leave us alone: Help us help you,” Dr. Francesca De Gennaro wrote in an open letter, asking for gear. De Gennaro heads a small private medical clinic in hard-hit Bergamo — where some 90 of 460 workers have tested positive.

In addition, 33 doctors have died, according to the Italian federation of doctors, although it was not clear if all were in service at the time.

There was no immediately available data on infections among health care workers in the United States. Neither Iran nor France is disclosing those figures.

But in China, where the outbreak started and where more than 80,000 people became infected in three months, over 3,000 medical workers were believed to have fallen ill by the end of February, according to Dr. Liang Wannian, the leader of a team of Chinese experts working with WHO to study the outbreak.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Spanish authorities have repeatedly said that protecting medical staff is central their efforts to do what’s known as “flattening the curve”: spreading out the time period of over which infections occur, in order to reduce the burden on intensive care units. But health workers say that even simple things such as gowns and masks are still in short supply, as are tests.

“All over the country, you see examples of workers inventing homemade suits using plastics,” said Dr. Olga Mediano, a lung specialist in Guadalajara, some 65 kilometers (40 miles) east of Madrid.

Unions blame budget cuts during the decade that followed the last global economic crisis for leaving Spanish hospitals ill-prepared.

In response to the criticism, authorities have promised to distribute hundreds of thousands of masks and COVID-19 fast tests this week. On Wednesday, Health Minister Salvador Illa announced a 432-million-euro purchase of Chinese medical material, including 500 million masks, 5.5 million test kits and 950 ventilators.

Authorities have also called up over 50,000 additional workers, including recent graduates and retired doctors and nurses.

Asked about supply shortages, the head of Spain’s health emergency coordination center acknowledged that the country has struggled to secure the necessary equipment.

“There is an international fight now to acquire the needed supplies,” Fernando Simón said Wednesday.

For many health professionals, the virus itself is only one part of the equation: The overwork, the constraints on physical contact with patients, and the stress of knowing they are putting their own loved ones at risk also have an emotional toll.

Perera said watching patients die alone is “killing all of us inside.”

“Physically this is extremely complicated, but psychologically it is appalling,” said Núñez, the recovering nurse. “But we need to deal with the outbreak first, and then we’ll think later how to deal with the knock-on effects that it leaves in each of us.”

Republished with permission from the Associated Press.