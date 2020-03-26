Justice advocates call for further proactive steps in Florida prisons.

A coalition of justice reform advocates called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to take extra steps to protect Florida’s prison population. But the advocates praised proactive steps taken thus far.

“We applaud Gov. DeSantis for acting quickly to protect correctional staff and vulnerable incarcerated people from a potentially deadly COVID-19 outbreak,” said Erin Haney, National Policy Director at the REFORM Alliance.

“Now, we’re asking him to continue that leadership by adopting more common-sense, lifesaving solutions from the SAFER plan. When the people who live or work in our prisons and jails are protected from the virus, our communities are safer off. With one of the largest prison populations in the country, the Governor has an opportunity to step up and protect the health of all Floridians by adopting these recommendations.”

The call for further protections comes after three Florida corrections officials tested positive for COVID-19.

As New York deals with 50 inmates and 30 corrections staffers tested positive, advocates say there should be vigilance in protecting populations for the same of the imprisoned and the officers sworn to guard them.

The letter, co-signed by Americans for Prosperity Florida director Skyler Zander, Faith & Freedom Coalition legislative director Patrick Purtill, The James Madison Institute police vice president Sal Nuzzo and FAMM Florida Director Greg Newburn, advocates for a list of measured dubbed SAFER Practices:

— S — Suspend jail for technical violations; suspend probation office visits and payment of fines

— A — Adopt smart alternatives to incarceration

— F — Free medical visits and treatment, hand sanitizer, soap, and protective gear

— E — Extra precautions for guards and staff

— R — Release elderly and vulnerable to home confinement

FAMM earlier this week called for a Special Session after a Marion County corrections staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Other states and cities are modeling this smart approach to public health and safety. Houston’s Harris County Jail is working with courts to identify and release high-risk people,” the letter reads.

“Half of the pregnant women in the facility have been released, and jail staff are working to release people over 50 years old who aren’t public safety threats. Iowa’s Department of Corrections is working on the “safe and sustainable” placement of nearly 700 people who have already been approved for parole or work release. And more than 80 people have been released from the Greenville County, South Carolina detention center, with more releases expected in the coming days.”