fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Panhandle

Panhandle now home to 72 coronavirus cases

Headlines Influence

Coronavirus leads to locking up fewer people

Coronavirus Headlines

Sweet: Peeps production stops, but Easter is taken care of

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Health officials report 2,484 total coronavirus total cases, 29 deaths

APolitical Headlines

Pandemic fallout: NCAA slashes distribution by $375 million

Coronavirus Headlines

Donald Trump’s push to open economy could come at cost of lives
Pensacola drive-through coronavirus testing unit swabbed 61 people on its first day. Hillsborough County opened its first community drive-through site Wednesday. Image via the Pensacola News Journal.

Headlines

Panhandle now home to 72 coronavirus cases

Okaloosa and Escambia counties lead the region in confirmed COVID-19 cases.

on

State health officials have confirmed 49 new coronavirus cases in the Panhandle since the weekend, raising the region’s total to 66 cases of the novel virus.

One person has died and 16 have been hospitalized with complications from COVID-19.

Okaloosa County leads the region with 22 confirmed cases, including one resident out of state and two non-residents. Escambia County has 20 cases, all residents in state. But 14 of Escambia’s cases are travel-related while only 10 of Okaloosa’s are.

Behind the two counties leading in cases is Walton County with 13 and Santa Rosa County with 12. In Walton, four have been hospitalized while seven were hospitalized in Santa Rosa.

The Panhandle’s one death remains the 71-year-old Santa Rosa County man who had traveled to Egypt, Israel and Jordan.

Bay County is home to three confirmed COVID-19 cases, including one non-Florida resident. One has been hospitalized.

Washington County received its first reported case Thursday, a man in his fifties who had traveled and was hospitalized in state. Jackson County also has one case, a non-Florida resident.

Florida now has 2,484 confirmed coronavirus cases statewide, including 29 deaths, among 2,359 residents. Even as the Panhandle’s reported cases increase, South Florida remains the biggest hotspot of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Miami-Dade County now reports 654 confirmed cases while Broward County had 505. That marked a 125-count increase in Miami-Dade, 93-count increase in Broward County since Wednesday evening.

In addition to the Washington County new case Thursday, Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties each received four new cases while Escambia County saw three new cases.

Officials have yet reported cases in Calhoun, Gulf or Holmes counties.

At least 281 individuals in Escambia County have been tested, the most in the region. Only 22 people have been tested in Gulf County, 16 in Holmes County and six in Calhoun County.

Pensacola leads the region’s cities with 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Destin, Navarre and Niceville each have seven cases. Cantonment has six cases and Santa Rosa Beach has five cases.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Department of Revenue extends property tax deadline to April 15﻿.