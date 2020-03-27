Santa Rosa County infant tests positive for coronavirus

A Santa Rosa County boy is the latest infant to test positive for the novel coronavirus after the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed the case Thursday.

Seaside Child Development Center director Debbie Lowrey told WEAR-TV3 the boy was a 7-month-old, close in age to a Broward County 7-month-old boy whom DOH reported Tuesday. Both children are reportedly in good condition.

The development center chose to close its doors Tuesday before it received positive confirmation of the virus, according to Facebook posts by the center’s owner, Lisa Gladwell. On Wednesday, the day care relayed from the infant’s parents that the child had tested positive for COVID-19.

“We chose to do this for everyone’s safety primarily because of hoarding/lack of shipments of necessary supplies and because we learned that the contamination criteria was changed to ‘airborne’ status when initially it was not,” Gladwell wrote.

She added that the center had been checking infants for fevers. Management is arranging a deep clean of the site and hopes to open again on April 9.

“We were sending kids home for every little thing,” Lowrey told WEAR TV. “If they coughed one time, they went home. If their nose started running, they went home.”

A separate child at the day care returned negative for COVID-19 but was diagnosed with human metapneumovirus, which causes another respiratory illness. Gladwell has told parents that children were likely exposed to both virus.

On Monday, a Jackson North Medical Center ER nurse in Miami-Dade County posted a YouTube video saying her 7-month-old boy had tested positive for the disease after showing a low fever. The woman, Herine Baron, is recovering from the disease herself.

“From what I’m seeing, he’s still acting like himself,” she said. “He’s still playful, he’s still him.”

There are now 2,900 confirmed Florida cases of COVID-19 as of a Friday morning DOH report. That includes 2,765 Floridians and 34 deaths.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said last week that closing day cares would put additional strain on parents with schools now closed.