Rick Scott reups call to banks, utilities to suspend payments

Sen. Rick Scott continued Friday to advocate for banks and utilities to suspend payments for 30 days in the wake of economic uncertainty.

“As part of my 30-day plan to get back to normal,” Scott said Friday, “I called for a moratorium on financial payments, including rent, mortgages, credit card payments, taxes, and utilities.”

“There are many great companies across our nation that are stepping up to help individuals and small businesses that are struggling. I commend their efforts,” Scott added, “and call on others to follow suit to help all Americans.”

“We won’t forget the companies that provided relief for their customers and did their part to help those struggling to make ends meet,” Scott promised.

Many companies are already complying with this request, though it’s uncertain whether Scott’s impassioned pleas made a difference.

A media release from his office notes that 550 broadband and telephone service providers are already on board.

Banks ranging from Capitol One to Sallie Mae also have shelved payment requirements.

And in addition to a moratorium on foreclosures and evictions approved already by the Federal Housing Administration, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act offers a moratorium on evictions nationwide.

Scott had issued this call for a “moratorium on all financial obligations” previously, part of a 30-day plan that included shutting down air travel and closing borders.

Scott, who has been among the most vocal critics of what he calls the “Chinese coronavirus,” hopes his “30 day plan” will drive a quick recovery for the U.S. economy.

In Florida, as elsewhere, policy makers are struggling with a wave of dispossession like nothing seen before.

More people filed unemployment claims in Florida last week than ever have before in the state.

Over 74,000 unemployed people successfully applied for benefits last week, up from 6,256 the week before. The previous record was just over 40,000 in a single week in 2009.