Social distancing got you feeling bored? Check out these Florida-centric films

Done watching Tiger King? Film Florida is setting up a series of social distance watch parties to help Floridians pass the time while much of the state is shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Film Florida is the non-profit group that promotes film in the state. While Florida doesn’t have the robust film incentives like some other states, it’s a hotspot for destination filming thanks to its pristine beaches and expansive waterfront.

The Sunshine State Social Distance Watch Party! will feature three volumes and include Florida-produced films and television series to watch throughout the week.

Film Florida released its first series Friday and will release lists again next Friday and the Friday after.

The first series includes classics like Apollo 13, Cape Fear and Cocoon as well as the blockbusters like Bad Boys and Bad Boys II.

Next week’s list will include family friendly flicks to enjoy with the kids.

Here’s a complete list of Florida films to enjoy this week along with where to stream them:

— Analyze This: Amazon Prime, YouTube and iTunes

— Apollo 13: Hulu, YouTube and Vudu

— Bad Boys, Bad Boys II: Netflix

— Between Waves: Tube and Amazon Prime

— Bloodline: Netflix

— Burn Notice: Hulu and Amazon Prime

— Cape Fear: Hulu, Amazon Prime and YouTube

— Cocoon: Netflix and Amazon Prime

— David Makes Man: OWN

— From the Earth to the Moon: HBO Now and Hulu

— Heartbreakers: Netflix and Hulu

— Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector: iTunes, YouTube and Vudu

— Lonely Hearts: Amazon Prime and Vudu

— Miami Vice: NBC.com

— Moonlight: Netflix, Amazon Prime and Vudu

— Parker: Amazon Prime and Vudu

— Rebel Without a Cause: Amazon Prime, iTunes and Vudu

— Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise: Amazon Prime, YouTube and Vudu

— Ruby in Paradise: YouTube

— Striptease: Amazon Prime, YouTube and iTunes

— The Beach Bum: Hulu, Amazon Prime and YouTube

— The Florida Project: Amazon Prime, YouTube and Vudu

— The Punisher: Hulu and iTunes

— Ulee’s Gold: Hulu