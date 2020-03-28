fbpx
Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Gov. DeSantis: Israeli drugs may play role in combatting coronavirus

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

South Florida company touts COVID-19 test that delivers results in 15 minutes

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Here's which Florida communities have lockdown or stay at home orders in place

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Fish and Wildlife adds boat capacity, distance restrictions in COVID-19 fight

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida's Democratic congressional delegation pushes Governor for action on unemployment benefits

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Coronavirus community spread identified in The Villages

Coronavirus in Florida

Gov. DeSantis: Israeli drugs may play role in combatting coronavirus

Gov’s Israel connection helps source meds.

on

In a media availability Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that Israeli-sourced hydroxychloroquine could play a role in combatting coronavirus.

“If somebody tests positive, there haven’t been very many effective treatments,” DeSantis said.

The hope is that hydroxychloroquine, approved for treatment of arthritis, lupus, and malaria, works off label, as a “right to try” medicine for those without other medical recourse.

The Governor noted that it is being used in New York, and offered anecdotal evidence of a “Floridian in very bad shape” who “used it and it seemed to clear up the lungs and the virus.”

“I’m not a doctor. I’m not telling anyone to take it or not to take it,” DeSantis added. “This is just something that doctors may have at their disposal.”

The Governor said the drug would be sent to hotspots for COVID-19, including Dade, Broward, Hillsborough and Orange counties.

The Times of Israel reports that the initial donation to American hospitals will be 6 million pills.

“We are committed to helping to supply as many tablets as possible as demand for this treatment accelerates at no cost,” said Brendan O’Grady, Teva executive vice president, North America Commercial.

“Immediately upon learning of the potential benefit of hydroxychloroquine,” O’Grady said Teva “began to assess supply and to urgently acquire additional ingredients to make more product while arranging for all of what we had to be distributed immediately.”

DeSantis credited U.S. Ambassador David Friedman for helping to source the medicine from Teva Pharmaceuticals in Israel.

For DeSantis, the coronavirus crisis brought into play a relationship prized by the Governor, prioritized in 2019 with an Enterprise Florida trade mission to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Friedman, as the Tallahassee Democrat reported, said “Israel has no greater friend in all the 50 governor’s mansions than Ron DeSantis.”

The venue was the Ambassador’s Residence in Tel Aviv, where Gov. DeSantis was guest of honor at a dinner where top-shelf wine and food was served up, a veritable banquet feast.

The event was a capstone of a week in Israel, where DeSantis and Florida officials signed memoranda of understanding on issues ranging from academic partnerships to collaborations in space and emergency management.

Beyond the hydroxychloroquine haul, some good news on the Israel front on testing also.

DeSantis also divulged that DEM head Jared Moskowitz sourced 2,000 tests from an Israeli company, and those tests are headed to South Florida and Duval County.

The Governor says that added testing capability will be “game changing.”

Abbott Laboratories will also produce 50,000 rapid tests a day, and DeSantis said that Florida had put in on those too.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

4 Comments

4 Comments

  1. Marlene

    March 28, 2020 at 4:16 pm

    The Governor noted that it is being used in New York, and offered anecdotal evidence of a “Floridian in very bad shape” who “used it and it seemed to clear up the lungs and the virus.”

    Anecdotal evidence Is not scientific evidence. This is the kind of moronic statement that kills people.

    Reply

    • Thomas Knapp

      March 28, 2020 at 4:46 pm

      Scientific evidence is something you develop over a fairly long time-span.

      If people are dying and something works anecdotally when nothing else works at all, you start using it immediately, see if the anecdote keeps repeating itself, and let the science catch up as fast as it can.

      Reply

  2. Sonja Fitch

    March 28, 2020 at 5:09 pm

    Desantis. Wtf. Why did you deny access to Miami heard and Tampa times. You scum what are you hiding? How folks are really dead because you are a stupid trumper! Get out Desantis

    Reply

  3. Domino

    March 28, 2020 at 5:50 pm

    Peter Schorsch had the foresight to send his best reporter to cover DeSantis’ 2019 Israeli trade mission. Now A.G. follows up with this brilliant piece.

    That’s what makes Schorsch the media mogul that he is!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Change in rules: State regulators now say yes to cocktails to go.