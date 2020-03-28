South Florida company touts COVID-19 test that delivers results in 15 minutes

A South Florida disaster recovery company says it’s developed a blood test for the COVID-19 virus that can provide patients with results in 15 minutes.

The company is called “Disaster Management Group” (DMG). The organization is touting a product called DMGtest, which the company asserts would drastically cut down on wait times associated with the current testing model used in the state.

Many locations around the country, including Florida, are currently using PCR tests. Those tests involve a swabbing of the nose and throat in an attempt to detect the virus.

But after those samples are collected, many are currently being shipped to private labs for review as local hospitals continue to set up their own lab capabilities. The current process can take days — or longer — to inform patients as to whether they tested positive or negative for the virus.

The company’s claims must still be vetted before Floridians or state officials would be able to reliably turn to the product. But DMG argues the test has an accuracy rate between 89% and 91%.

DMG CEO Tom Rubio promoted the efficiency of his company’s new product in a Saturday release.

“DMGtest is the first time the same screening tool that offers a blood test for evaluating candidates who may have COVID-19 that was used efficiently and effectively in China, South Korea and the United Kingdom is being used in the United States,” Rubio said.

“This cost-effective screening tool can help communities all across the country quickly test, detect and monitor COVID-19 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accelerated a process for similar tests to be available on the market. But the FDA notes officials have not yet confirmed the effectiveness of such methods.

To conduct the test, a patient’s blood is drawn from a finger prick. Testers then search the sample for signs of COVID-19 antibodies. The company claims the test can detect the virus regardless of whether a patient is experiencing symptoms.

Should DMG’s product — or any other — be able to accurately detect the virus in just 15 minutes, it could dramatically help the state get a handle on the extent of the virus’s spread so far. Without a full understanding of who has the virus — and without a vaccine or reliable way to treat it — health officials have urged Americans to cut down on social interactions until the virus’s spread is under control.