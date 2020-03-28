fbpx
Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

South Florida company touts COVID-19 test that delivers results in 15 minutes

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Here's which Florida communities have lockdown or stay at home orders in place

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Fish and Wildlife adds boat capacity, distance restrictions in COVID-19 fight

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Gov. DeSantis: Israeli drugs may play role in combatting coronavirus

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida's Democratic congressional delegation pushes Governor for action on unemployment benefits

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Coronavirus community spread identified in The Villages
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Coronavirus in Florida

South Florida company touts COVID-19 test that delivers results in 15 minutes

The blood test searches for signs of COVID-19 antibodies.

on

A South Florida disaster recovery company says it’s developed a blood test for the COVID-19 virus that can provide patients with results in 15 minutes.

The company is called “Disaster Management Group” (DMG). The organization is touting a product called DMGtest, which the company asserts would drastically cut down on wait times associated with the current testing model used in the state.

Many locations around the country, including Florida, are currently using PCR tests. Those tests involve a swabbing of the nose and throat in an attempt to detect the virus.

But after those samples are collected, many are currently being shipped to private labs for review as local hospitals continue to set up their own lab capabilities. The current process can take days — or longer — to inform patients as to whether they tested positive or negative for the virus.

The company’s claims must still be vetted before Floridians or state officials would be able to reliably turn to the product. But DMG argues the test has an accuracy rate between 89% and 91%.

DMG CEO Tom Rubio promoted the efficiency of his company’s new product in a Saturday release.

“DMGtest is the first time the same screening tool that offers a blood test for evaluating candidates who may have COVID-19 that was used efficiently and effectively in China, South Korea and the United Kingdom is being used in the United States,” Rubio said.

“This cost-effective screening tool can help communities all across the country quickly test, detect and monitor COVID-19 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accelerated a process for similar tests to be available on the market. But the FDA notes officials have not yet confirmed the effectiveness of such methods.

To conduct the test, a patient’s blood is drawn from a finger prick. Testers then search the sample for signs of COVID-19 antibodies. The company claims the test can detect the virus regardless of whether a patient is experiencing symptoms.

Should DMG’s product — or any other — be able to accurately detect the virus in just 15 minutes, it could dramatically help the state get a handle on the extent of the virus’s spread so far. Without a full understanding of who has the virus — and without a vaccine or reliable way to treat it — health officials have urged Americans to cut down on social interactions until the virus’s spread is under control.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. John Kociuba

    March 28, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    Dear Floridians ~

    Re: House Arrest & Business Confiscation

    AB ASINO NIGER LANAM!

    Open your businesses now! Conduct your freedom to move about your nation as you see fit! If you feel flu like symptoms then go to a doctor and voluntarily isolate yourselves.

    HERE-YE HERE-YE THIS EMANCIPATION PROCLAMATION:

    The Governors, mayors, police chiefs, have ABSOLUTELY NO CONSTITUTIONAL AUTHORITY to keep you locked in your homes, businesses shut down, and constant Legislative attacks on our GOD GIVEN 2ND AMENDMENT RIGHTS!

    Stop this unconstitutional madness! We Americans are not assets of an omnipotent state, agencies, actors, or CODIFIED LAW not one word withstanding!

    I/We the people are the principle, creditor, insurer of the Presidency, Congress and the courts above all law!

    CONGRESS HAS NOT DECLARED WAR! THERE IS NO INVASION! THERE IS NO UNLAWFUL INSURRECTION! EVERYTHING THE STATE OF FLORIDA IS DOING IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL!

    “ESSENTIAL BUSINESS?” IS THIS SOME TYPE OF SICK JOKE? ALL BUSINESSES ARE ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES BECAUSE YOU HAVE CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS!

    60,000 globally infected out of 7.8 billion people.

    60,00 U.S. infected out of 330 million people.

    2700 Floridians infected out of 21.3 million people.

    Respectfully,
    CAPUT GALEATUM

    P.S.
    Search engine “John Hopkins COVID 19 tracker!”

    TRUMP2020! Infowars.com Banned.video Theepochtimes.com Usdebtclock.org Townhall.com Openthebooks.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Change in rules: State regulators now say yes to cocktails to go.