Ballard Partners’ Tony Boselli sacked by coronavirus: report

Tony Boselli, one of the greatest Jacksonville Jaguars of all time and a player for Ballard Partners more recently, reportedly has coronavirus.

One account, aggregated by Big Cat Country, had him in intensive care at a “Jacksonville-area hospital” briefly, but doing better now.

Boselli is one of the most high-profile Jacksonville-area residents to contract the COVID-19 virus.

Earlier in March, Jacksonville City Councilman Sam Newby tested positive for coronavirus. He recovered from hospitalization and returned home.

Boselli’s biography with Ballard Partners, with whom he has been since 2011, describes his “long history of assessing and successfully exceeding client needs … strong relationships with key decision-makers and business leaders nationwide to Ballard Partners’ Jacksonville office.”

Boselli and Susie Wiles were charged in 2011 with helming the Ponte Vedra office of Ballard Partners, as the Jax Daily Record reported at the time.

Boselli is also known to listeners to the Westwood One radio network, where he has served as an NFL game analyst and sideline reporter for Westwood One for nearly a decade. Additionally, he has been a fixture on Jacksonville airwaves also.

Boselli’s NFL career, meanwhile, was a test case on the subjectivity of the Hall of Fame selection process.

A five-time All Pro and all-decade player, Boselli was handicapped in the selection process by playing in a small market where the team never got past the AFC Championship game.

His career longevity was another knock against his candidacy.

He continues to be up for consideration, but has yet to meet the threshold.

“I am a lucky man. I have an amazing family and great friends. Really what else does a man need. I hope one day I am included in the HOF but until then I am good with my amazing family and friends,” Boselli tweeted this year after not making the cut for the fourth straight time.

Duval County has 118 confirmed cases of coronavirus. St. Johns County, meanwhile, has 48. The state has 4,077.

Thus far, 56 have died from the disease.