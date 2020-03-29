Connect with us

Headlines Jax

Ballard Partners' Tony Boselli sacked by coronavirus: report

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Employee at Broward juvenile justice program tests positive for coronavirus

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville to set limits on free coronavirus testing

Coronavirus Headlines

Specter of 100K-plus virus deaths as Donald Trump seeks reopening

Coronavirus Headlines

Age is not the only risk for severe coronavirus disease

Coronavirus Headlines

Relief package billions can’t buy hospitals out of shortages
Tony Boselli [Photo: Jaguars.com]

Headlines

Ballard Partners’ Tony Boselli sacked by coronavirus: report

Boselli the latest big name to get the disease.

on

Tony Boselli, one of the greatest Jacksonville Jaguars of all time and a player for Ballard Partners more recently, reportedly has coronavirus.

One account, aggregated by Big Cat Country, had him in intensive care at a “Jacksonville-area hospital” briefly, but doing better now.

Boselli is one of the most high-profile Jacksonville-area residents to contract the COVID-19 virus.

Earlier in March, Jacksonville City Councilman Sam Newby tested positive for coronavirus. He recovered from hospitalization and returned home.

Boselli’s biography with Ballard Partners, with whom he has been since 2011, describes his “long history of assessing and successfully exceeding client needs … strong relationships with key decision-makers and business leaders nationwide to Ballard Partners’ Jacksonville office.”

Boselli and Susie Wiles were charged in 2011 with helming the Ponte Vedra office of Ballard Partners, as the Jax Daily Record reported at the time.

Boselli is also known to listeners to the Westwood One radio network, where he has served as an NFL game analyst and sideline reporter for Westwood One for nearly a decade. Additionally, he has been a fixture on Jacksonville airwaves also.

Boselli’s NFL career, meanwhile, was a test case on the subjectivity of the Hall of Fame selection process.

A five-time All Pro and all-decade player, Boselli was handicapped in the selection process by playing in a small market where the team never got past the AFC Championship game.

His career longevity was another knock against his candidacy.

He continues to be up for consideration, but has yet to meet the threshold.

I am a lucky man. I have an amazing family and great friends. Really what else does a man need. I hope one day I am included in the HOF but until then I am good with my amazing family and friends,” Boselli tweeted this year after not making the cut for the fourth straight time.

Duval County has 118 confirmed cases of coronavirus. St. Johns County, meanwhile, has 48. The state has 4,077.

Thus far, 56 have died from the disease.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida to set up more checkpoints to quarantine travelers.