Daniel Uhlfelder expands beach closure lawsuit into call for safer-at-home order

Santa Rosa Beach attorney Daniel Uhlfelder is now calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue a safer-at-home order statewide after filing a lawsuit this month to close all of Florida’s beaches to protect against the coronavirus.

Uhlfelder doesn’t want the Governor to issue a complete lockdown, but argues he is constitutionally required to protect Floridians from COVID-19. The lawsuit, filed Sunday, requests a ban on social and recreational gatherings of groups of 10 or more in addition to the beach closures previously demanded.

“DeSantis’s failure to use the Emergency Powers at his disposal and issue a statewide Beach Closure Order and Safer-at-Home Order is an existential threat to Floridians, many of whom are now more likely to contract this lethal disease than residents of other states,” according to the suit.

Not issuing an order will result in more sick Floridians and prolong the need for social distancing measures that harms the economy, he argues. More Floridians would become gravely ill, transmit COVID-1 to others and die without an declaration.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has requested DeSantis order Floridians stay home. And a “SHUTDOWN FLORIDA” Change.org petition, started just over a week ago, has garnered more than 367,000 petitions, which Uhlfelder calls a “consensus in public opinion.”

DeSantis has defended his decision to not issue a California- or New York-style lockdown, saying communities across Florida have not been equally impacted by COVID-19. But for people coming to the state from the New York City or New Orleans areas, he has said people should follow those regions’ sheltering orders.

Last week, DeSantis ordered travelers from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Louisiana in the previous three weeks and going forward to self-isolate for 14 days. Florida Highway Patrol has erected at least one highway checkpoint to stop drivers with plans for more and the Florida National Guard is helping major airports intercept and screen plane travelers.

“Rather than myopically focusing on visitors from other states or the largest counties, DeSantis must take drastic and uniform action, including but not limited to the issuance of a statewide Beach Closure Order and a Safer-at-Home Order,” Uhlfelder wrote. “DeSantis’s patchwork response is unsustainable, inefficient, dangerous, and unconstitutional in many respects.”

DeSantis has issued an executive orders limiting gatherings on Florida beaches to 10 people or less and shutting down Broward and Palm Beach county beaches. That’s similar to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit the community spread of the novel coronavirus.

But with beach-goers violating that routinely, particularly with spring breakers visiting the state, there has been an increasing public call for DeSantis to stop all beach visitation statewide.

Still, the Governor argues many beaches have closed voluntarily because of the manpower necessary to enforce his beach party cap.

The suit notes that Leon County, home to the Governor’s residence and office, has ordered its residents to stay at home when possible.

Uhlfelder gained prominence in a legal battle with former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee over the ability to limit beach access in Walton County.