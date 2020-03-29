Pinellas’ death toll up to five; 116 cases of coronavirus reported as of Sunday night

The county’s first death attributed to COVID-19 was reported on March 24. A 67-year-old man in Pinellas died March 23. The case was not travel-related and DOH says the man did not have contact with a confirmed case.

Pinellas County had 116 cases of coronavirus, according to the report released Sunday night. That’s five more than the number reported on Saturday.

According to the latest report, 104 of the cases in Pinellas are in Florida residents and 12 are nonresidents. Thirty-six were hospitalized. Seventy cases were men and 46 were women. Ages range from 15-83. The average age is 52.

The first two cases in Pinellas were confirmed on March 11.

DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 101 of the cases in Pinellas on Sunday morning. Twenty-four are Clearwater residents, 22 are from St. Petersburg, 21 from Largo, eight from Seminole, six from Tarpon Springs, three each from Dunedin, Gulfport and Palm Harbor, two each from Pinellas Park, Belleair, Indian Rocks Beach and Clearwater Beach, and one each from Madeira Beach, Oldsmar and South Pasadena.

DOH reported that 2,217 people had been tested in Pinellas as of Sunday night with 2,046 testing negative. One test was inconclusive and results were pending for 55.

Pinellas County is under a local state of emergency and a “safer at home” order effective until at least April 3. Many businesses are closed and residents should only go out for essential needs. All places of “public assembly” are closed. Public beaches remain closed until at least April 6.