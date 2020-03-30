Connect with us

2020

Democrats urging Florida voters to sign up for vote-by-mail

2020 Headlines

Coronavirus response highlights deepening partisan divide

2020 Headlines

Coronavirus makes it harder for campaigns to ask for money

2020

Joe Biden hosts coronavirus town hall

2020

Casey Askar releases first campaign video announcing Congressional candidacy

2020 Headlines

Joe Biden slams Ron DeSantis' response to coronavirus outbreak

2020

Democrats urging Florida voters to sign up for vote-by-mail

Democrats promise they’ll be texting a million Florida voters starting this week.

on

Fresh off a primary election that was overshadowed by the beginnings of a coronavirus stay-at-home ethos, national and Florida Democratic Party leaders plan to send text messages more than 1 million Florida voters encouraging them to sign up for vote-by-mail.

The already rising trend of vote-by-mail could be supercharged by everyone’s experiences this spring with the need to avoid going out and avoid crowds as the COVID-19 pandemic takes hold in Florida. Florida Democrats contend they have long invested in boosting vote-by-mail and and see it now as increasingly important, including a $1 million program in 2018 that encouraged 578,000 new Democratic voters to vote remotely.

This week, the Florida Democratic Party and the Democratic National Committee are partnering to launch what they vow will be a massive texting campaign to encourage Floridians to register to vote-by-mail. Hundreds of volunteers will text over 1 million Florida voters asking them to vote-by-mail in the upcoming election.

The party also touted its efforts to build up a new campaign infrastructure adapting to function digitally. The DNC states that it bought tens of millions of cell phone numbers across the country, in cluing in Florida, in January, to improve voter contact.

The Florida Democratic Party contends it already has registered 54,000 voters this cycle and completed 45,000 volunteer shifts.

“We need to modernize our voting systems to protect voters, and our partnership with the DNC to enroll Floridians in vote-by-mail does just that,” FDB Executive Director Juan Peñalosa stated in a news release.

“The DNC is proud to partner with the Florida Democratic Party and state parties across the country to implement innovative tactics like this one that allow us to continue communicating with voters during this time,” David Bergstein, DNC Battleground state communications director, stated in the release. “Some of our methods have changed, but our work to defeat Trump and help Democrats win at every level is advancing strongly.”

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida to set up more checkpoints to quarantine travelers.