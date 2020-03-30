AT&T rolls out free data, curbside delivery options

AT&T, like virtually every company in the world, is changing the way it does business in the wake of coronavirus.

On Monday, they rolled out some “relief” to wireless customers.

Among the new perks: “increasing mobile hotspot data by 15GB a month for each line on an unlimited plan that currently includes a monthly tethering allotment.”

Additionally, for those in the market for upgraded or new equipment, the telecom giant offers even more inducements.

“When you purchase or upgrade your device online, we’ll give you free express shipping, as well as waive or credit the activation, upgrade and restocking fees. We’re also giving wireless customers 20% off accessories,” read an email to media from the company.

For those who want a new device but do not relish contact with staff members, options abound also.

Curbside pick up options are now available for online orders at open AT&T stores. Free express shipping is also a possibility for wireless customers.

For those who need more in the way of technical assistance, such as some homeowners and small business owners, help is available in select markets.

“AT&T Ready to Go will continue to bring the retail experience to you … fast door-step delivery with no-contact virtual expert setup with eligible device orders,” the company promises.

The AT&T network is responding “well” to network congestions and pressures created by a nation of people who are socially isolating otherwise.

However, usage metrics are up.

Texts, wireless messages, and voice calling, in addition to home network usage, have seen huge year over year increases of late.

Monday’s announcement follows other altruistic measures rolled out this month.

The company is allowing residential customers unlimited data throughout the coronavirus emergency.

As well, AT&T is expanding access to its Access from AT&T program.

That initiative allows $10 a month connections, and households participating in the National School Lunch Program and Head Start are eligible.

Alongside those measures, the company announced it would back a new Distance Learning and Family Connections Fund with $10 million.