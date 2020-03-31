Pinellas schools to remain closed until May 1

Pinellas County Schools Superintendent Michael Grego shared a message Monday night about continued closure of schools due to the coronavirus.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Department of Education extended the directive requiring all school districts in the state of Florida to close for students through May 1.

“While we know this extension is not ideal, the decision was made to ensure our students, families and staff remain healthy and safe,” Grego said.

He said the district would continue to refine and improve its digital learning processes.

“Today (March 30) was our first day of full implementation, and while there were some bumps, the transition was successful thanks to your cooperation and support,” he said.

Grego also said the district would continue to distribute free meals throughout the closure. Meals are currently being served at nine school sites, but the district has plans to ramp up service over the next two weeks to ensure students have access to nutritious meals.

Distribution locations are available on the district’s website.

The latest information is also available online.