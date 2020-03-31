Miami becomes first Florida city to eclipse 1,000 coronavirus cases

The city of Miami has now recorded more than 1,000 positive COVID-19 tests according to an early Tuesday update by the Florida Department of Health.

The city has 1,047 confirmed cases in total as officials continue to churn out increased testing, particularly in South Florida.

The city accounts for more than half of all cases inside Miami-Dade County. Miami-Dade has recorded 1,926 cases so far. That’s more than 700 more than the second-highest county — Broward — which has 1,209 confirmed positives.

The city of Miami hit the 1,000 case mark just three days after Miami-Dade crossed 1,000 cases as a county. Just eight days ago — on Monday, March 23 — the entire state of Florida had barely eclipsed 1,000 cases.

Miami has several characteristics that made it ripe for such a relatively high number of positives. It’s Florida’s second-largest city behind Jacksonville. Miami also serves as a hub of international travel through Miami International Airport and PortMiami.

Even Miami Mayor Francis Suarez tested positive for the virus after making contact with a Brazilian official who was carrying the virus.

Tuesday morning’s update also saw two more deaths inside Miami-Dade County. Miami-Dade only recorded its first deaths late last week, despite leading the state in cases.

One of those two deaths reported Friday was 40-year-old Israel Carreras. Carreras attended the Winter Party Festival (WPF) in Miami Beach in early March. Several positives cases have since been linked to that festival, including a 25-year-old patient who called the symptoms “the most incredible pain” he’s ever experienced.

Most who show symptoms develop a fever or cough and may have trouble breathing, though they do recover. Older individuals and those with underlying health risks are susceptible to developing more severe symptoms, however.

Palm Beach County has now surpassed 500 cases — logging 514 as of Tuesday morning. That benchmark occurred the same day the state helped open a drive-thru testing site in the county. That site was set up by the National Guard.