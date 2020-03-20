Nine positive coronavirus tests linked to Miami Beach LGBTQ festival in early March

Nine positive COVID-19 tests have been linked to the Winter Party Festival (WPF), a week-long event in Miami Beach which ran in early March. And more attendees are reportedly showing symptoms.

That’s according to the LGBTQ Task Force, which organized the event.

As the Miami Herald noted, the festival ran from March 4 to 10. At that point, some large events in Miami-Dade County — such as Ultra Music Festival and Calle Ocho — had already been voluntarily postponed or canceled.

But Gov. Ron DeSantis did not recommend “mass gatherings” be postponed until March 12. On March 15, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended individuals avoid crowds of more than 50. The next day, March 16, President Donald Trump said people should not gather in groups larger than 10.

Without that guidance, the LGBTQ festival carried on from March 4 to 10. Rea Carey, executive director of the LGBTQ Task Force, told the Herald the group was made aware of the positive tests directly.

“I have been informed directly of 9 people who both attended Winter Party Festival and have since tested positive for COVID-19,” Carey said.

“We understand that there are others who have posted online that they were at WPF and are showing possible symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19.”

Some critics argued at the time the festival should have been canceled. But Miami Beach officials were not among those critics, saying on March 5 the city is “open for business.”

“Regarding WPF, we made the most informed decision at the time, following official guidance available at the time,” Carey said.

“Information and circumstances have changed rapidly since WPF.”

The LGBTQ Task Force did recommend people remain hygienic and wash their hands. Those tips were apparently not sufficient.

“It was extremely packed,” one attendee who later tested positive told the Herald. “You couldn’t even move.”

As of Friday morning, Miami-Dade County now has the most positive tests of any Florida county, surpasses Browrad County. The latest numbers show 101 positive tests in Miami-Dade to Broward’s 96.

Carey has said party-goers should contact her if they become symptomatic so as to increase awareness for other attendees.

“We continue to encourage all WPF guests to monitor their health, practice social distancing, wash hands with soap, use hand sanitizer and contact their doctor if they think they are exhibiting symptoms,” Carey said.

“If one tests positive for COVID-19, we urge them to contact those they were in direct contact with so all can take steps to monitor their health and speak with their doctors.”