Broward officials weigh proposed plan allowing cruise ship with virus-infected passengers to dock

Broward County Commissioners spent hours Tuesday probing a potential plan that would allow a cruise ship with COVID-19 patients on board to dock at Port Everglades.

At least four people have died on Holland America’s Zaandam after it left Argentina on March 7. Holland America is a subsidiary of Carnival.

The ship is set to arrive by Thursday. But Tuesday’s Commission meeting showed areas of that plan still need to be hammered out prior a vote regarding the ship’s arrival.

Bill Burke, who serves as Carnival’s Chief Maritime Officer, was on hand Tuesday to outline the company’s proposal. As of testimony Tuesday, Burke said the company planned to release passengers who were well — with several restrictions — and treat sick passengers on board the ship.

But that proposal is being reviewed by the Commission as well as a unified command group which has been set up to oversee the Port. Several members from that group — including Coast Guard Captain Jo-ann Burdain and Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony — testified before the Commission Tuesday.

Burdain made clear until the group was satisfied with the plan to handle those passengers, the ship would not be allowed to dock.

“We are looking for consent among the unified command,” Burdain told the commission.

“If there is not unanimous consent in the room then the plan is not approved. And if the plan is not approved, I will not permit the vessel to enter U.S. waters.”

Sheriff Tony agreed that there are still kinks to be worked out regarding those passengers’ potential effect on South Florida— which is the biggest hotspot of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

“We are still trying to outline some of the specifics as to what is going to be the best strategy to put forward to make sure we mitigate any type of harm that would impact our community,” Tony said.

“We are not there yet. We are not in a position where we have outlined all the facts and specifications that would allow us to accept and take on an added responsibility when we’re in a time where Broward County is the epicenter for this state.”

Without a final plan, the Commission did not yet vote on how to proceed regarding the ship as of Tuesday afternoon. The commissioners floated a potential special meeting to decide on how to proceed as the unified command continues to review the situation.

As for what they’ll be reviewing? In Burke’s proposal, he separated passengers into three groups: those who have been feeling well the entire cruise, those who have “recovered” from illness and are now well, and those who are currently sick.

The company purchased rapid testing kits on the private market and has tested eleven passengers, nine of whom tested positive.

Some of those non-ill passengers have been transferred to a sister ship, the Rotterdam, which is also looking to dock at Port Everglades.

For an individual to be deemed “recovered,” it must have been more than seven days since the onset of symptoms. Those individuals must also be asymptomatic without medicine for more than three days.

Nevertheless, all asymptomatic individuals will be screened prior to leaving the ship.

“We will do a temperature check before they depart the ship,” Burke said of the non-ill passengers.

“We will give everybody a card that says they have completed that check once they have completed that check. And the purpose of that is you can’t sneak off the ship because our security will keep people from getting off the ship without that card.”

Those passengers will also be given CDC requirements and wear masks upon departing. “They are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days once they get to their final destination,” Burke added.

Burke said the company is aiming to go beyond CDC requirements to address unease among the South Florida community regarding another potential influx of COVID-19 patients. For non-U.S. citizens and U.S. citizens who require a flight home, Burke said the company will work to privately transport them to the airport.

“Our goal is to put everybody on a plane that is charter or charter-like that’s getting out of South Florida,” Burke said, aiming to avoid commercial flights even for asymptomatic patients. Burke also floated taking them directly to the tarmac to avoid mixing them with the airport population.

Burke says the vast majority of ill individuals will remain on the ship while treated.

“Then we would process them similarly to the well people and get them where they need to go,” Burke said.

“As of last night, our numbers were 14 passengers who are currently experiencing influenza-like illness. Seven of those are in our hospital and are being treated. Two of those are those that we would like to medevac.”

Those two passengers are beyond the ship’s medical capacity, according to Burke. He is requesting that they — and any others that fall more severely ill — are transported to a hospital for treatment.

“We tried to get those people off in Chile, in Peru, in Ecuador, in Panama, in Colombia, and now Mexico,” Burke said.

“We are coming to the place of last resort.”

Sheriff Tony recognized the degree of the problem, calling the issue a “humanitarian crisis” in comments to the Commission.

“This is not something that is exclusive in terms of our responsibilities,” Tony said. “But yet it has fallen on our doorstep for us to make a decision.”

Still, he cautioned commissioners regarding some of the potential unforeseen circumstances of any proposed plan.

“What are we going to do? Should we have a set of circumstances where we have people who live in Detroit say, ‘Well, thank you but we don’t want to go to Detroit right now. We would prefer to go over to Washington and self-isolate there because we have family members there,'” Tony explained.

“These are considerations that you can’t predict on an operations plan. These are what we refer to as ‘non-controllable variables,’ the things that can happen that will impact the entire logistical operation.”

Tony said the unified command group is still searching for authority to ensure those individuals who are taken to airports follow the suggestions of the cruise company and CDC officials.

Commissioner Steve Geller also sought answers from Broward County Attorney Andrew Meyers regarding the cruise ship employees.

“Carnival has said that no crew would come aboard,” Geller noted. But he asked Meyers whether those employees would have a right to local hospital service once the ship docks.

“Could they literally call 911 to come to the ship?” he asked.

Meyers said that remains in flux.

“I know the goal of whatever document that is anticipated to be drafted would be to address things down to that level of detail,” Meyers responded. “I cannot answer that.”

Some state lawmakers — as well as the Governor — have recognized the potential roadblocks to a smooth transition regarding those passengers.

GOP Rep. Chip LaMarca issued a statement Tuesday ahead of the county’s meeting reiterating his desire to keep the ship out of Broward County.

“There are a multitude of other options that should be in their playbook, from nearby U.S. Naval Ports to seaports in much less populated communities,” LaMarca said.

“Holland America made the reckless decision to begin their voyage knowing that we were in a global pandemic. Company leaders recently took to writing an op-ed in our local newspaper claiming that the pandemic got worse after they set sail. Then why not end the cruise at the next port of call in early March? This failure of leadership could spread the virus to our first responders and port personnel still operating essential functions at Port Everglades, and inevitably to others in our county and state.”

He urged commissioners to oppose the plan once it is presented. Gov. Ron DeSantis has also said he wants sick patients treated on the ship.

Commissioner Nan Rich, however, voiced sympathy for the passengers on board — many of whom are Americans.

“What are we going to do? Let the ship go back out to sea and let is just float around and let people die?” Rich asked. “I don’t think so.”

And some Florida officials have also aligned with the view. Democratic Rep. Margaret Good released a letter to the Commission Tuesday.

“This crisis can be averted by allowing the ship to port and removing the critically ill off the ship to receive the medical care they need,” Good said, noting one of her constituents is on board the ship and “critically ill.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan says he’s been informed 49 Floridians were on board — four of whom live in his district. And he wants those Floridians moved off the ship immediately.

“Yesterday, as far as I’m concerned, is what’s optimal,” he said. “It’s got to be frightening being on these ships.”

Broward Mayor Dale Holness did not explicitly tip his hand on how he was leaning. But he did speak well of previous conversations with cruise officials.

“My communication with the folks from Carnival has been ongoing now for a couple of days and they appear sincere in their efforts to mitigate any issue that we may have,” Holness said.

“This is unprecedented times and as such, we are challenged to do what’s right for everyone involved.”